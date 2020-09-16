Melbourne residents are told to stay in Melbourne and not spread the virus through Victoria. (Speed Media, Icon Sportswire)

Good morning, gang.

1. Regional Victoria is exiting its hard lockdown at midnight tonight and now the state government fears some Melbournians might make a run for it, taking the virus with them. With early reports this morning showing traffic is beginning to build up at checkpoints, Premier Daniel Andrews is telling people “that’s simply not on. That puts everything at risk.”

2. The federal government will start slashing JobSeeker from the end of this month, and it really shouldn’t. New analysis from Deloitte suggests doing so will put 145,000 full-time jobs at risk and cost $31 billion — far more than it would cost to keep. That’s without considering what it’s going to do to the job seekers actually relying on it.

3. Qantas could be getting ready to take flight from its Sydney headquarters for the first time in 80 years. The airline has announced it is on the hunt for a new slimmed-down off HQ to suit a largely flightless world. To help it along, the carrier has come out and said it’s looking for a state government to cut it the tastiest deal.

4. There’s been plenty of talk about the post-pandemic city and now we have a plan for Australia’s largest to go 24-hours. The New South Wales government has announced its 5-step plan to finally turn Sydney from a ghost town into a truly global city. From introducing rideshare car parks to bringing back arts and culture, here’s how it plans on doing it.

5. Singapore’s street food culture is under pressure during the pandemic but social media might be its saving grace. Hawkers, who are predominately over the age of 60, have been battling to follow new social distancing rules. Now younger Singaporeans are documenting and celebrating the best street food in the country online to promote sales and keep them alive.

6. China says it could have a COVID-19 vaccine ready by November all going well. The country says the development progress is going well and that it has been giving key workers shots of an experimental coronavirus vaccine since July. It’s also not the first country to make the claim that a vaccine could be developed earlier than expected, with Russia promising it already has one. Whether or not they work, and more importantly, if they’re safe is another matter.

7. Kim Kardashian has fired shots at, not on, social media by announcing a boycott of Facebook and Instagram. The billionaire, who boasts some of the largest individual followings on the platforms, said she’s freezing her accounts to protest “the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation”. Certainly not the first person to call Facebook out over it, but certainly one of the most influential.

8. There are plenty of ways to make a crust in this brave new world and memes are just one of them. While Instagram influencers might be immersed in the more lucrative end of the market, online meme groups are cutting deals with brands as well. Business Insider Australia caught up with a few Australian creators to find out about how the business works and just how much they make. Spoiler: don’t quit your day job.

9. Tiny homes. Love them or hate them they here to stay. But whether you’re looking to live sustainably or make some money on the side renting one out, there are some big things (not to mention laws) you need to consider before you live small in Australia. Here’s what you need to know.

10. You know you’ve really made it when you start building cities in your own honour. Senegalese American singer Akon is doing just that, building — I kid you not — Akon City, a $US6 billion futuristic metropolis which will include a luxury resort, offices, a hospital, a stadium, and an artificial-intelligence data centre. The currency to be used? Akon’s very own cryptocurrency called Akoin. You cannot make this stuff up.

BONUS ITEM

A friendly reminder that asking anyone anything spontaneously live-on-air is always a bad idea.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.