1. First, numbers. Victoria has suffered several days of high death numbers, but is also seeing a decline in cases. This morning, it’s 222 new cases and 17 deaths. But yesterday was Australia’s deadliest day of the pandemic, with 25 deaths recorded.

#Covid19VicData for 18 August 2020. There are 222 new cases of #coronavirus (#COVID19) detected in Victoria in the last 24 hours. We are sad to report that there were 17 deaths. More information will be available later today. pic.twitter.com/xeQx3hnVJX — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 17, 2020

2. The City of Sydney council area has been declared a coronavirus hotspot by NSW Health, due to concerns about community transmission in the east. That doesn’t mean a lot – it just means that people who visited that area in the last two weeks should get tested if they display symptoms. There were 7 new cases of COVID-19 in NSW yesterday.

7 new cases of #COVID19 have been diagnosed in NSW between 8pm on 15 August and 8pm on 16 August. Of the 7 new cases reported:

•Six were locally acquired

•One is a traveller in hotel quarantine pic.twitter.com/BNCerLbJMu — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) August 17, 2020

3. Genomic sequencing has revealed that almost all of Victoria’s second coronavirus wave can be traced to travellers quarantined at the Rydges on Swanston and Stamford Plaza in Melbourne. “What I could say, a high-level statement would be, that over 99 per cent of all current cases in Victoria for which we have genome sequences, are derived from those [genomic sequences],” Professor Ben Howden, head of the Doherty Institute’s genomic sequencing unit, told the inquiry into hotel quarantine.

4. Google is pushing an open letter slamming the ACCC’s effort to force the company to pay local publishers to display their content. In it, Google’s local boss Mel Silva warns that the new code would force Google to “provide users with a dramatically worse Google Search and YouTube”. “We deeply believe in the importance of news to society,” Silva said, saying the company would have more to announce in the coming days. They’re obviously quite spooked by this. For its part, the ACCC accuses Google of spreading “misinformation”.

Google Search and YouTube are now at risk in Australia. A new Gov law would force Google to provide you with dramatically worse products, could lead to your data being handed over to big news businesses, & may affect your ability to use these free services https://t.co/87VDbtVjqC pic.twitter.com/PRVZN7NkZv — googledownunder (@googledownunder) August 17, 2020

5. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the borders won’t be opening to New South Wales and Victoria until community transmission in those states is zero. Palaszczuk also believes the restrictions in Victoria could last until Christmas. “Let me make it very clear, we will always put Queenslanders first,” the premier said.

6. JB Hi-Fi and Kogan have seen a jump in sales during the coronavirus pandemic. JB Hi-Fi reported an 11.6% rise in sales across its group to $7.9 billion. Kogan reported $768.9 million in gross sales – up 39.3% from the 2019 financial year. “This is a strong result in the most challenging of times,” JB Hi-Fi Group CEO Richard Murray said in a statement. “We are pleased to report strong sales and earnings for FY20 and importantly, we have provided our customers with the products they required as they spent more time working, learning and seeking entertainment at home, and kept our team members in jobs with an absolute focus on health and safety.”

7. G-Star Raw has closed its Australian stores after administrators failed to find a buyer. “Despite an extensive marketing program no buyer was identified for [the] company’s business,” administrator EY said in a statement. “As a consequence, all of the company’s stores have now been closed. This resulted in approximately 200 job losses.”

8. The legal battle between Apple and ‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games got another wrinkle on Monday: Epic Games filed a temporary restraining order against Apple with the intention of getting ‘Fortnite’ back on Apple’s App Store. Epic says that Apple is threatening to boot it from the Apple Developer Program – a move that Epic says would force it to discontinue iOS and Mac support for Unreal Engine, its popular game development software. That could mean big headaches for the many developers using Unreal Engine on iOS. If approved by a judge, the temporary restraining order could put ‘Fortnite’ back on Apple’s smartphone and tablets.

9. Facebook is launching a feature that allows creators to charge people to access live broadcasts on its platform. Prior to this, creators were using third-party solutions which would send users off platform. Facebook is temporarily waiving fees for those on Android but not for iOS users, as part of the backlash to Apple’s 30% in-app purchase fee.

10. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought shares in a gold miner last quarter, despite the billionaire investor dismissing gold as a subpar asset for more than 20 years. Berkshire added 20.9 million shares of Barrick Gold worth about $US564 million to its portfolio, its only new position in the period. It comes as gold surges through the coronavirus pandemic.

Must say, I’m not a fan of the phrase ‘fire regime’.

Record Arctic blazes may herald new ‘fire regime’ decades sooner than anticipatedhttps://t.co/XzhvuiAbQR pic.twitter.com/czNuh8Um5E — Post Graphics (@PostGraphics) August 14, 2020

