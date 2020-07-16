Good morning, folks.

1. The federal government unveiled its latest skills investment program, which will focus on training or re-skilling people looking for a job in high-demand areas amid the pandemic. True to form, it is named JobTrainer, following the NounVerber naming format this government is so fond of. In short, the program will provide people short, industry-aligned courses that will either be free or low-cost. “COVID-19 is unprecedented but I want Australians to be ready for the sorts of jobs that will come as we build back and recover,” Scott Morrison said.

2. Victoria recorded 238 new coronavirus cases and one death yesterday. The Andrews government flagged it is considering additional restrictions in certain hotspot areas, but there was an assurance from the premier time would be given to prepare if that came to pass. Police in the state issued 546 fines in the past week for breaches of stage-three restrictions.

3. A new government-commissioned report into the Victorian gig economy has been released. It highlights the conditions of workers in the gig economy and offers a series of recommendations on how it can be improved. Those recommendations revolve mostly around clarifying the employment status of workers, and providing them with a support agency for resolving disputes with platforms.

4. Median property prices in Australia are not expected to return to 2017 levels before 2025 at least. National property prices have fallen for two months in a row amid the pandemic. “Going forward it’s messy. This coronavirus shock is going to be worse than the recessions of the early ’80s and ’90s and we are still waiting for it to end,” AMP Capital economist Shane Oliver said.

5. Afterpay will offer support for Apple Pay and Google Pay, putting further pressure on credit cards. It’s only in the US for now, but will be coming to Australia in the coming months. This will make it far more frictionless for customers to use Afterpay’s buy now, pay later functionality when purchasing goods in retail stores rather than online.

6. The nation’s confidence has been shaken once again by the prospect of a second wave of lockdowns. Westpac’s consumer confidence index shows the country has regressed back to how it felt in May – albeit still higher than its April lows. It’s expected a certain level of self-regulation will develop in cities like Sydney, where people are already growing anxious about moving around.

7. Hackers took over a bunch of high-profile Twitter accounts this morning, including those belonging to Jeff Bezos, Barack Obama, Apple and Uber. The sheer breadth of the breach suggests they’ve found an exploit in Twitter itself. Did they use it to start a nuclear war, or a bank run, or something similarly destructive? Nope, just a bitcoin scam. Boring.

8. Things are going well with the coronavirus response over in the US. The White House and the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, are fighting. The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday that President Donald Trump personally “authorised” and “encouraged” an op-ed by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro attacking Dr. Fauci. Navarro accused Fauci in the op-ed of having “been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on.” Meanwhile, the US death toll from the coronavirus is 138,000.

9. Google has announced a major update to Gmail for G Suite users that will bring several of its services – including Chat and Meet – under one roof. It’s a clear attempt for Google to try and tackle Slack and Microsoft Teams, which have thrived as collaboration tools through the coronavirus crisis.

10. The UK must suffer a “public and painful” retaliation for its decision to ban Huawei from its 5G network, Chinese state media said on Wednesday. A spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the UK’s decision would “come at a cost” to Britain, while describing the country as “America’s dupe”. Boris Johnson’s government has repeatedly clashed with Beijing in recent weeks after offering 3 million Hong Kong citizens the right to live and work in the UK.

