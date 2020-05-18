Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Howdy folks. For many states, we’re entering the first full week of truly relaxed coronavirus restrictions. For others, like Victoria, relaxations are on the horizon at the beginning of June. Let’s celebrate by logging onto a restaurant’s booking system, seeing they’re fully booked for the foreseeable future, and then not leaving the house anyway.

1. As Australia gradually begins to open, there will no doubt naturally be a sharp increase in the number of people commuting, whether by car or public transport. In NSW, the government is planning pop-up car parks and bike lanes in the Sydney CBD to handle this increase while maintaining social distancing protocol. But the government is cautious – especially around public transport. “I think the messaging for the next six months will still be if you can work from home, you should,” a government source told the SMH. “Public transport is one of the key risks in terms of the virus spreading.”

2. The AFR reports this morning four parties have been shortlisted for the next round of Virgin Australia’s auction. They are financial sponsors Bain Capital and BGH Capital, US aviation firm Indigo Partners and European investor Cyrus Capital Partners. Final bids are in on June 12.

3. Speaking of Virgin: on Friday, the company announced it would start its Velocity rewards program again. A Virgin spokesperson has confirmed to Business Insider Australia the program has been unfrozen with members able to purchase domestic flights from September. It’s the strongest indication yet the airline intends to get back in the air, buoyed by fresh capital, sooner rather than later.

4. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says her state’s border may not be open until September. I would say that things would look more positive towards September,” she said in a press conference after being asked whether the border could be open in May. “Having said that, I don’t want to rule anything out.” She left open the possibility of opening ‘travel bubbles’ with various states and territories, and said she’d rely on health guidance for how to proceed.

5. Twelve McDonald’s stores in Victoria are temporarily closing after a delivery driver tested positive for COVID-19. “It is a difficult decision, but it is the right one to make,” McDonald’s Australia CEO Andrew Gregory told Today this morning. The driver, who worked for an external service provider, delivered to all 12 outlets in Melbourne’s north west and interacted with “a small number” of employees, McDonald’s Australia said in a statement.

6. Online electronics retailer Kogan has acquired furniture store Matt Blatt, which it will turn into an online-only business. Matt Blatt earlier shut its physical stores amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We are pleased to bring the iconic Matt Blatt brand into new ownership, and relaunch the business as an online-only offering,” Kogan CEO Ruslan Kogan said in a statement. “Our acquisition of Matt Blatt gives us a springboard from which to expand our reach in the furniture and homewares market.

7. Everyone’s going on about the return to work and how things might change following the COVID-19 pandemic. One interesting shift to watch will be whether the remote work revolution shakes up centralised tech hubs like Silicon Valley. Jason Wilby, cofounder of insurance platforms Open and Huddle, told us from his remote office in Queenstown, New Zealand, that many companies could see a way out. “These hubs are predicated on the false idea that if you want to earn good money you have to live in those tier-one cities and you have to trade off a lifestyle for a career,” he said.

8. One of China’s leading medical advisors, Dr. Zhong Nanshan, said a lack of immunity among Chinese residents could spur another wave of infections. “The majority of … Chinese at the moment are still susceptible of the COVID-19 infection, because [of] a lack of immunity,” Zhong told CNN. “We are facing a big challenge, it’s not better than the foreign countries I think at the moment.”

9. That really just underscores a point: lockdown measures, once relaxed, can be reimposed if things get out of hand again. At least 6 countries now have reimposed lockdown measures as new coronavirus cases flared up again. China, Germany, Iran, South Korea, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia have all reintroduced partial new measures after flareups. Hopefully that’s not us!

10. Oh hey, another moment in Elon Musk’s ongoing… well, I don’t know what you’d call it. Meltdown? Awakening? All a matter of perspective. The billionaire tweeted “Take the red pill” on Sunday, which is usually internet shorthand for a right-wing political turn. Musk has spent much of his energy over the past few weeks agitating against coronavirus lockdowns in the US.

BONUS ITEM

We all have ways of dealing with the coronavirus crisis. Dutch officials suggested singles in the Netherlands find a “sex buddy” or “cuddle buddy” to ride out quarantine with — provided that both partners were free of illness.

