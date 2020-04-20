Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

1. 122 Australian economists have signed an open letter to Scott Morrison warning against a premature relaxation of social distancing measures. It comes amid a number of calls from various commentators to find an early exit from the coronavirus shutdowns, which have taken a sledgehammer to Australia’s economy. Those who signed the letter, which you can read here, think it’s still too soon. “We believe a callous indifference to life is morally objectionable, and that it would be a mistake to expect a premature loosening of restrictions to be beneficial to the economy and jobs, given the rapid rate of contagion,” it reads.

2. The above comes in the wake of analysis from the Grattan Institute, which projects between 14 and 26% of the Australian workforce would lose their job. This means as many as 3.4 million people unemployed. “The Federal Government’s $130 billion JobKeeper wage subsidy will disguise much of the impact of the crisis on employment,” the report reads.

3. Facebook and Google will be forced to pay Australian media companies for publishing their stories under a new mandatory code of conduct, according to Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher. This course of action was strongly implied by the government’s response to the recommendations of the digital platforms inquiry last year, but now Frydenberg and Fletcher have ordered the ACCC to draw up a mandatory code of conduct following claims the tech titans didn’t properly engage in the voluntary process. “It’s only fair that those that generate content get paid for it,” Frydenberg said.

4. A new platform named Hatch Exchange has sprung up to help businesses temporarily reallocate stood-down workers through the coronavirus crisis. The service, developed by The Iconic cofounder Adam Jacobs and Zip Co cofounder Chaz Heitner, is intended to match employers who have seen a steep decline in demand with those that are booming. Companies like Qantas, Virgin and Crown Resorts – all of which have furloughed employees due to the coronavirus shutdowns – have signed on.

5. A Commonwealth Bank economist has forecasted a 10% fall in house prices nationally, saying the coronavirus will have “profound short-term consequences” for the housing market. “Australian capital city dwelling prices, led by Sydney and Melbourne, have risen strongly over the past nine months but we expect that stellar run to end abruptly,” CBA head of Australian economics Gareth Aird said in a note issued to Business Insider Australia. After the fall, Aird’s forecasts point to some stability returning to the market as interest rates remain at record lows.

6. Unsurprisingly, the coronavirus has radically changed how Aussies use rideshare services. New data provided to us by DiDi shows that weekday rideshare trips have overtaken weekend jaunts as people appear to be following government advice to stay home. Instead of going to the beach and events, individuals are increasingly using platforms like DiDi to complete their shopping, get to suburban train stations, and go to hospitals.

7. While Australians seem to largely be acquiescing to government quarantine orders, things are a bit different in the land of the free. America has seen increasing protests across the country by people refusing to abide by stay-at-home orders, who are calling upon state and federal governments to lift the lockdowns and let businesses get back to it. As of now, the US has 722,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with over 33,000 deaths.

8. The UK is also having a reckoning over its coronavirus response, after a damning report in the Sunday Times suggests its government repeatedly dropped the ball on preparedness. It includes claims that Prime Minister Boris Johnson skipped multiple emergency meeting in February as the virus spread.

9. The World Health Organisation warned that there is no evidence antibody tests can show if a person who was previously affected by the novel coronavirus is immune to reinfection. The concerns over the lack of immunity after infection come alongside efforts to relax social distancing measures that have been complicated by rising trends of reinfection.

10. One country which refused to implement lockdowns on the scale of most other nations is Sweden. The Scandinavian country implemented some basic restrictions, like a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, but left schools, bars, restaurants, and gyms open. Some health officials in the country say their curve is flattening anyway. One caveat here is they have still seen 1,540 COVID-19 deaths, and – as we’ve seen in other countries – the situation can change rapidly.

