Good morning, folks.

1. We have another very promising vaccine candidate. Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine was highly effective at preventing COVID-19 in its late-stage trial, the Massachusetts biotech company said on Monday. The vaccine was shown to be 94.5% effective in a preliminary analysis. I’m not always impressed by corporate pissing matches, but when it comes to the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines, I’ll allow it.

2. The Moderna vaccine also happens to overcome one of the biggest limitations of the Pfizer shot. Pfizer’s vaccine needs to be stored at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit, presenting a challenge for vaccine distribution. Moderna’s vaccine, however, is stable for up to a month at standard refrigeration temperatures, between 2 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius.

3. U.S. equities soared on Monday after Moderna’s encouraging vaccine update lifted hopes for a complete economic recovery. “Stay-at-home” stocks including Zoom, Etsy, and Peloton tumbled. Travel stocks, on the other hand, soared.

4. The NSW government will give every adult in the state four $25 vouchers to spend on dining and entertainment as part of a stimulus measure. Two of the vouchers in the $500 million Out and About scheme can be spent on dining, and two can be used for entertainment like visiting a cultural institution or the cinemas.

5. South Australia has recorded just one new case of coronavirus overnight, after the 17 announced yesterday. Sweeping new coronavirus restrictions are now in force in the state. A number of states have closed their borders to SA, with Scott Morrison expressing hope it will be short-lived. Victoria doing well:

Yesterday there were 0 new cases, 0 lives lost. Three active cases remain, 0 with an unknown source. #EveryTestHelps and thanks to all who were tested, there were 17,412 results received. https://t.co/pcll7ySEgz#StaySafeStayOpen #COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/k0HwjYcBrE — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) November 16, 2020

6. After publishing 15 books by Pete Evans, Pan Macmillan put out a statement distancing itself from the conspiracy theorist and celebrity chef after he posted a cartoon featuring a neo-Nazi symbol on social media. Seems like this one might be the straw that broke the camel’s back. There’s a flurry of more activity this morning – including reports Evans has been ditched from the new season of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!

EXCLUSIVE | Pete Evans fired from I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here https://t.co/Xaaw2TeAJM pic.twitter.com/DRYtMJOO9N — The Guidefather ???????????????? (@SteveMolk) November 16, 2020

7. Financial regulator ASIC has released its long-awaited report on the buy now, pay later sector. Under new regulations, platforms will have to identify their target market and regularly assess whether their products are appropriate for their users. However, ASIC ruled out further regulation without parliamentary intervention, as the sector explodes in size.

8. The government has settled a class action over its unlawful Centrelink robodebt scheme, agreeing to pay $112 million in compensation to members of the suit. The government had previously agreed to refund over $720 million of unlawfully collected refunds, as well as the cancellation of $398 million in additional debt. The widely criticised robodebt scheme was slammed since its implementation in 2016 for levying debts on vulnerable social security recipients, which often fell apart under court scrutiny.

9. Australia’s peak adult industry group says the exclusion of sex shop workers from federal wage subsidies is discrimination. A new report from the Eros Association documents its members experiences of being placed in sex shop jobs by employment service providers, before finding out they’re ineligible to receive benefits as advised. The group claims that any fears that subsidies could encourage sex work don’t hold up, and that there’s no reason to exclude sex shop workers from these schemes.

10. Nestlé has finished its grand renaming project for Red Skins and Chicos, which will now be named Red Rippers and Cheekies. The company announced the names would be changed back in June, following sustained pressure from customers and activists who said the old names were racially insensitive. The rebranded products will hit shelves in 2021.

BONUS ITEM

Amazon apologised on Saturday after its social media support team insisted that Northern Ireland wasn’t part of the UK. The replies to the original post are incredibly funny.

Hi there! We apologize for the troubles. The Ireland vs Wales and Ireland vs Georgia matches will only be available on Prime Video as a replay, 2 hours after the live broadcast.

Visit https://t.co/uo1bLeUK1X to see the full schedule. We hope this helps. ^DR — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) November 14, 2020

