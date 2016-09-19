Let’s make a little history. Picture: Getty Images

1. The New York bombing which injured 29 people was “obviously an act of terrorism”, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. But not international terrorism, he added. Here’s video showing the explosion of the device which was “indicative of an IED”:

Another device “resembling a pressure cooker” was found four blocks away and safely removed. Here’s all we know so far.

2. And here’s a fairly gripping account of what it’s like to be caught in the middle of a anti-terrorism operation in Paris, from Portia Crowe, who last week was caught in the middle of a anti-terrorism operation in Paris.

3. Australia’s RAAF were involved in the accidental bombing and deaths of more than 60 Syrian soldiers. The ADF won’t confirm if it were Aussie Hornets which dropped the bombs, saying only they were part of a Coalition operation. The Russians are blaming the US’s “stubborn refusal” to co-ordinate its actions against ISIS with Russia’s government.

4. In markets, the December SPI 200 future was unchanged by some mild weakness in US stocks and the Aussie dollar is back below 75 cents this morning. But it’s an even bigger week than usual in data. On Wednesday, both the Bank of Japan and FOMC deliver their decisions, and whichever way they move will send traders scurrying. In Australia, we get the RBA board minutes Tuesday and new RBA governor Phil Lowe fronts parliament Thursday, while across the dutch, the RBNZ is meeting for its OCR announcement. The main interest in China this week is Property Prices later today. The rest are all here in Greg McKenna’s diary.

5. If you’ve taken the plunge into running your own small business, you’ll know that feeling of being stuck in the middle of people banging on the door demanding to be paid, and the rest pretending not to be home when you need to be paid. And a new Commonwealth Bank study proves being your own boss is… stressful. Half of the 500 business owners surveyed admit they opted not to pay themselves a wage at least once last year. More than 30 per cent use their own savings and 44% use their credit cards to manage cash flow. But there may be an answer – if you have time to implement it.

6. Can you guess what this homemade cannon fires?

The Mexican policeman might be a giveaway. It’s a homemade bazooka with quite the barrel on it. That’s because it was possibly used to launch drugs into the US. And here’s what drug lords mean when they say “I have diarrhoea” on their Blackberrys to each other.

7. Malcolm Turnbull is about to attend the American Immigration Conference to dealing efforts to handle the global surge in refugee flows. Donald Trump’s views on the topic will make for an interesting backdrop, but Turnbull may also pull a crowd given the UN’s criticism of his government’s “cruel, inhuman or degrading” treatment of detainess. But he’s already on the front foot, telling New Yorkers on the weekend that, actually, Australia’s border protection is “the best in the world”.

8. Who wants to live forever? If you answered “I do” to that, then you’d better be packing your asbestos underpants, because it’s only going to get hotter from here on. We know the Sun will eventually destroy Earth – and all the other planets – but we got an astrophysicist to show us what that process would actually look like, and it’s not pretty.

9. In 2005, Peter Adeney — better known as Mr. Money Mustache — retired at 30 years old. Here’s how you can too, and survive for as long as you need as long as you don’t mind driving secondhand cars and know how to hammer two bits of wood together.

10. You might live long enough to enjoy a spacewalk at a reasonable price. Until then, this GoPro video from NASA on astronaut Terry Virts will give you some idea of what it’s like to work while travelling at 28,000 km/h around the Earth.

BONUS ITEM: Stuntman Eddie Braun made legendary jump across the Snake River Canyon that Evel Knievel failed to 42 years ago:

