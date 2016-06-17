Picture: Getty Images

Good morning.

1. A UK MP was attacked and killed in the street. Labour MP Jo Cox is the first sitting member of UK parliament to be killed since 1990, when Conservative MP Ian Gow was the victim of a car bomb at his Sussex home. Cox, a 41-year-old married mother of two who won her seat in the 2015 general election, has received threats in the past for her criticism of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Eyewitnesses say the attacker shouted “Britain first!” and shot Cox several times before attacking her again with a knife. A 52-year-old local man has been arrested.

2. As horrible as it seems to link, markets and the cold logic that rules them seem to think that has increased the odds of the UK voting to remain in the EU. Campaigning for both Remain and Leave sides has been suspended, and markets recovered almost on cue across just about everything except oil. Here in Australia, September futures are up 35 points at 5109 but the ASX collapsed into the close for the second day running as Asian markets sold off yesterday.

3. It was a wild 24 hours for the Australian dollar, with the AUD/USD trading in an enormous 2% range. And that looks set to continue today – at 8.05am AEST, the AUD/USD currently buys .7365, up 0.08% for the session.

4. Royals. Apparently they’re not all inbred, with spines like silly straws and teeth that would make a horse embarrassed to smile. Meet Amelia Windsor, granddaughter of the Duke of Kent, and 36th in line for the British throne:

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Amelia Windsor is 36th in line for the throne.

She’s the first royal to grace the cover of Tatler since Princess Eugenie featured in 2008. Here’s what you need to know about the “most beautiful member of the royal family”.

5. She’s unlikely to be impatient about making “money”, too, wotevs that is. All the other Millennials are. The annual Global Investor Study found that investors aged 18-35 have a minimum desired investment income of 10.2%, compared to 8.4% for investors older than 36. Less than 20% of investors held their investments for more than five years, and Millennials held theirs for one-and-a-half years less than everyone else.

6. Job interviews. You always come out of them and head for the bar knowing exactly the question you stuffed up on. Here’s the preparation you’ve been looking for – how to answer 5 job interview questions that are designed to trick you.

7. Copying money is bad, hmmkay? Plus, you couldn’t do it if you tried. Many international currencies are imprinted with something called a EURion Constellation, which possibly looks like this:

Picture: YouTube/Wendover Productions

It alerts technology like photocopiers and Photoshop to stop working on it. Here’s how it works – we think. (And if you’re wondering about Australian notes, no, they don’t have the encryption. A guy we know says he tried it.)

8. It was one of the biggest matches in Euro history and at the 42-minute mark, Gareth Bale put Wales 1-0 up against England:



But then England went on to win the match 2-1 and Wales still hasn’t beaten it since 1984.

9. Our weekly podcast is live. Tune in for our guest this week, Julia Lee, equities strategist at Bell Direct and listen to us chat about the UK referendum, the Fed meeting, the Australian jobs data, and some commodities forecasts including lithium. Catch it right here below, or grab it from iTunes.



10. Surprise! Earth has two moons. Okay, so if you watch “QI”, you won’t be surprised, but it’s not that moon – it’s an asteroid. NASA says asteroid 2016 HO3 is currently locked into “a little dance” with Earth. It’s drifting between 38 and 100 times the distance of our planet’s biggest moon. The cool video is here.

BONUS ITEM: Top End talent is the best talent:

Have a great weekend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.