1. Barack Obama is spending the last days of his presidency meeting world leaders and warning that “we have to guard against a rise in a crude sort of nationalism“. Like, the sort of nationalism that sees far right leader Marine Le Pen a genuine option in May’s French general election. Hands up if this sounds familiar:

There’s now talk about banning Electoral College and going with a popular vote system. Which is kind of like saying Victoria and NSW should be put in charge of all of Australia.

2. Oh, oh. And remember Ben Carsons, who at one stage was running for President? He was reportedly offered the secretary of health and human services job, but turned it down because – wait for it – “Dr Carson feels he has no government experience“. Instead, all the talk is around Trump’s new chief strategist, Steve Bannon, whose critics call him an “anti-Semite”. Here’s how the “anti-Semite” once made millions off “Seinfeld”.

3. A great note from $US3.7 billion New York hedge fund Tourbillon Capital Partners. Everyone’s whining about their rubbish wage rises, but productivity’s way down. That might be because Facebook data is showing Millennials check their phones over 150 times per day compared to about 30 times for the average adult. As Benson says, if you don’t work, YOU DON’T GET PAID.

4. Markets. The Trump rally is still going. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ripped higher overnight, with the S&P 500 now just 10 points below its all-time high. The Aussie dollar is still in the mid 75 cent region and futures traders on the ASX have the SPI up 24 points. But iron ore is getting obliterated.

5. If you ever wondered how things were between John Lennon and the Beatles after the breakup, a letter from Lennon to Paul McCartney’s wife at the time, Linda, is being auctioned off. It has some quite ferocious language:

Still on Team Paul. We’ve got the letter in full here.

6. Unhappy at work? Are you sure? Here are 19 signs you hate your job just in case you need affirmation. And here are 8 reasons why no one at work wants to hang out with you.

7. Your key to eternal happiness:

At a glance, that’s how far away you are from retirement. Here’s how it works.

8. A few weeks ago, we wrote about the world’s most expensive potato chips. You buy a box of five – five single chips, for about $15 and you’re supposed to wash them down with a beer from S:t Eriks:

Only 100 boxes were made – and we got one. So here’s what a $15 chip tastes like.

9. If you like throwing cash at useless luxuries, then at least exercise some judgment. Daraius Dubash and Emily Jablon actually pay very little to fly first class, because they’re “travel hackers”. Here’s their review of six first-class journeys and who they think does it best.

10. We’d love to not talk about the cricket, but there’s an Ashes series on next year. Perhaps selectors might like to look towards that, kick out a few famous last names and senior citizens, pick a young team on the basis of promise, start building some skills and stick to it for a year. Simples – Microsoft’s CEO is even going to help. At least our Socceroos are still in the World Cup – just.

