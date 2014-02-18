10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Good morning – here’s your run-down for Tuesday.
- There’s been a second night of disturbances at the Australian government’s asylum-seeker processing centre on Manus Island, and it appears some detainees have escaped. Fences were breached and “non-essential” staff were evacuated. Immigration minister Scott Morrison says it was “a further and more serious incident” than Sunday night’s protests but that facility management are now back in control of the centre. Some “low-level” demonstrations resumed after the incident and some people have been left with serious injuries. Morrison is returning to Canberra from Darwin to be briefed.
- Australia’s David Morris took silver in the men’s aerials at the Winter Olympics. Having spent much of the past four years on the verge of retirement, he pulled off something called a Back Double Full-Full-Double Full, which is a five twisting somersault, and stitched it for a huge score. Other competitors crashed out, and it took a phenomenal jump from Belarussian Anton Kushnir to pinch gold. Awesome effort.
- Airline wars update: The AFR reports government support for Qantas is now a practical certainty, with the airline’s results on the 27th – expected to be a bit of a horror show – helping to build support for federal intervention. There’s likely to be some kind of debt guarantee, which will help Qantas in the short term, along with a longer-term goal of changes to the rules governing the airline’s ownership. Labor is opposed to changes to the foreign ownership rules.
- There are more details on the hijacking of the Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa which ended up in Geneva yesterday. The co-pilot seized control of the plane and locked the crew out of the cockpit before flying to Switzerland where he repelled out of the cockpit and claimed political asylum. As the Washington Posts says, a jail cell is more likely.
- Corporate leaders including ANZ’s Mike Smith, Telstra’s David Thodey, Macquarie’s Nicholas Moore and Wesfarmers Richard Goyder will meet with global finance ministers in a roundtable this Friday ahead of the first ministerial-level meeting of Australia’s G20 sessions. The Australian reports the discussion will focus on improving the pace of infrastructure investment, which would help speed the pace of the global recovery. Access to capital currently tied up in large funds for infrastructure spending is an important theme in Australia at the moment, not just for the G20, so watch this space.
- It’s a big day on the markets, with results from BHP, Seven West Media, and Coca-Cola Amatil, which is expected to write down hundreds of millions of dollars in losses related to SPC Ardmona. Currency traders and economists will be watching the RBA’s minutes from its board meeting last month which, as Greg McKenna outlines here, could lead to some big moves in the dollar.
- Former Howard government foreign minister Alexander Downer will be announced as Australia’s high commissioner in London, according to Fairfax Media, with Labor-appointed incumbent, former SA premier Mike Rann, to be given an early mark.
- The Climate Council – the community-funded group led by Tim Flannery set up after the government axed the Climate Commission – will release its latest report today. It say that Adelaide’s recent run of scorching days should not be expected until 2030 and that Australia should expect more heatwaves.
- A British lawyer says Neknominate nominators could face manslaughter charges because after five deaths from the drinking craze, it’s clear what the consequences can be.
- INXS’s greatest hits album The Very Best is No.1 in the ARIA album charts following the screening of the hugely popular two-part telemovie on Michael Hutchence
Bonus item: Here are some marriage proposals caught on Google Glass:
Have a cracking day. I’m on Twitter: @colgo
