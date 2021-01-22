Getty Images

1. Victoria reached 16 days without community transmission of COVID-19 today. The figures for other states aren’t out just yet, but NSW recorded a fourth consecutive day without a local coronavirus case on Thursday, and Queensland recorded no new local cases for the 10th day in the row. Everything looking good!

Yesterday there were 0 locally acquired cases reported, and 1 in hotel quarantine. It has been 16 days since the last locally acquired case. Thank you for getting tested – 16,465 test results were received. More later: https://t.co/2vKbgKHFvv#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/RLxc9fpz8s — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) January 21, 2021

2. Australia’s unemployment rate dropped to 6.6% in December 2020, down 0.2% from November and well below the 7.5% figure recorded in July. The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data suggests Australia’s labour market recovery is ticking along after crushing coronavirus shutdowns. The figures show a significant rise in the number of part-time hours being worked.

3. Emirates will resume flights to Australia after slamming the brakes last Friday. The carrier says it has worked out how to meet tougher quarantine requirements for air crew. Last week, Emirates blamed the stoppage on a lack of coordination between the states, pointing to “the dynamic restrictions and requirements implemented by the different state authorities”.

4. Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday congratulated incoming US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration. Morrison said the relationship between Australia and the United States has “never been more important”. Opposition leader Anthony Albanese also welcomed the new administration, saying outgoing US President Donald Trump left a “divided country” in his wake.

Congratulations to President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris on your inauguration. The Australia-US Alliance has never been more important. I wish you both every success for your time in office and look forward to working closely with your new administration. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 20, 2021

5. Controversial Liberal MP Craig Kelly has repeatedly promoted experimental cures for COVID-19, despite credible evidence and all major reputable medical organisations recommending against their use. In internal emails obtained by Business Insider Australia, the heads of Australia’s medical regulator and the body tasked with evaluating research about COVID-19 treatments repeatedly rejected Kelly’s pleas to recommend the use of the ‘cures’. It comes as Scott Morrison is pressured on why he allows Kelly to spread advice so contrary to government messaging.

6. Australian staff could find themselves increasingly exposed to workers’ right infringements with the elimination of JobKeeper, a legal group has warned. Job Watch said that casual and part-time worker complaints soared during the pandemic, with the removal of government support expected to only exaggerate the issue. It comes amid sustained lobbying by economists and unions to retain the subsidy until the labour market stabilises.

7. Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama recorded a joint message for Joe Biden’s inauguration. The three praised democracy and the peaceful transition of power while wishing Biden well. Donald Trump skipped Biden’s inauguration and did not name him in his farewell speech.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton taped a message of unity in honor of Joe Biden's inauguration https://t.co/O3xCxinew4 pic.twitter.com/FjdKdfb9KP — CNN (@CNN) January 21, 2021

8. But it wasn’t a total snub from Trump – Joe Biden said the former president left him a “very generous” letter, but did not elaborate. Outgoing presidents traditionally leave their successor a letter in the Oval Office Resolute Desk. But, Biden said he would not make the contents public until he spoke with his predecessor.

BREAKING: Pres. Biden tells @bgittleson former Pres. Trump wrote him "a very generous letter," declines to discuss contents "because it was private." https://t.co/qjeUynJUdz #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/AyRExUYtEx — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2021

9. Bitcoin fell as much as 11% on Thursday after a report from BitMEX Research suggested that a critical flaw called “double spend” had occurred in the Bitcoin blockchain. Double spend is a highly feared scenario where a user is able to spend their bitcoins more than once. A double-spend event has not been confirmed, and BitMEX has given mixed messages.

10. Apple is working on a VR-AR headset that is expected to be released as soon as 2022, Bloomberg reports. The headset will be an expensive device that paves the way for more mainstream AR glasses from the iPhone company in upcoming years, according to the report. Apple has been exploring VR and AR technology for years, and Tim Cook has described augmented reality as promising.

Obviously the best thing to come from the inauguration: Bernie Sanders memes.

Out on the town having the time of my life with a bunch of friends pic.twitter.com/Qu7UpVTKgQ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 20, 2021

