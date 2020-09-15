Morning all.

1. Victoria has reported no virus deaths in the past 24 hours. That’s the first time in two months there have been zero lives lost. There were 42 new cases of COVID-19, and Daniel Andrews is flagging a further easing of restrictions in regional Victoria.

#COVID19VicData: Yesterday there were 42 new cases reported and 0 lives lost. Our thoughts are with all affected. The 14 day rolling average & number of cases with unknown source are down from yesterday as we move toward COVID Normal.

2. Anybody who attends a private residence with more than 20 people in NSW is now liable for a $1,000 fine. The state recorded just one locally acquired case of COVID-19 on Monday, out of a total of four. “Our state is doing very well,” Berejiklian said on Monday morning, while warning people not to become complacent.

3. Treasury has estimated that the federal government’s HomeBuilder scheme will create just 9,600 jobs, according to its latest public-facing figures. That’s far below the “hundreds of thousands” of saved jobs peddled by some in the government around the announcement. Housing industry groups have disputed the new numbers, however, claiming they “grossly underestimate” the true impact of the $680 million program. Others are calling for it to be expanded, either for a longer duration or to include public housing investment.

4. Thousands of people signed a petition calling on publisher Pan Macmillan to stop publishing Pete Evans’ cookbooks because of his promotion of conspiracy and anti-public health views. You may have noticed that Pete is a big fan of peddling COVID-19 conspiracies through social media. The publisher told Business Insider it plans to publish Evans’ latest cookbook, saying the author has helped “hundreds of thousands” of Australians with his work.

5. More than 30% of tenants have moved or are considering moving as the Australian rental market gets a shakeup, according to a Finder survey. As asking rents fall more than 3% nationwide, tenants that move or negotiate are in line to save more than $3,600. The pandemic has pushed a glut of rentals back onto the market while also restricting the number of would-be tenants.

6. Interesting moves on ridesharing coming from Tasmania. The state is introducing new reforms designed to create equal regulation between taxis and rideshare companies. Under the changes, rideshare companies will have to be accredited like taxis and pay annual fees based on the size of their fleet. The reforms also include the development of a code of conduct for the taxi industry.

7. Oracle confirmed Monday it had struck a deal with ByteDance to be its “trusted technology provider” in the US. The deal, designed to allow TikTok to stay in the US, has been submitted to the US government for approval. The terms of the deal are unclear right now, but it appears not to be an outright sale. It also appears not to have much to do with TikTok operations in Australia, which were originally on the table too.

8. A recently fired Facebook data scientist wrote a lengthy memo detailing the tech giant’s failures to stop election interference in countries around the world, BuzzFeed reports. The employee, whose job was to find “inauthentic activity,” wrote that the company was slow to take action against fake accounts used to manipulate political outcomes in nations like India, Ukraine, Bolivia, and many more.

9. Google claims it has offset all of its historical carbon emissions. Sundar Pichai, Google’s chief executive, said the tech giant is aiming to run all of its business on carbon-free energy by 2030. Google’s commitments to carbon-free energy will create 12,000 jobs by 2025, he said.

10. Hermann Hauser, the cofounder of chip designer Arm, wrote a letter to the UK Prime Minister urging him to block Nvidia from buying the firm from Softbank in a $US40 billion deal. Nvidia’s acquisition of Arm could ‘destroy’ the firm’s business model, may force hundreds of its customers across the globe to contend with strict US trade laws, and cause UK-based Arm employees could lose their jobs, Hauser said.

BONUS ITEM

Plenty of you have been reading about the finalists to the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards on our site, so here’s the link for the rest of you.

© Esa Ringbom/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 ‘Doggo.’

