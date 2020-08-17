Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Good morning – hope you all had restful weekends.

1. First of all, some coronavirus numbers. Victoria reported 279 new coronavirus cases yesterday, and 16 deaths. Premier Daniel Andrews said the figures – which are showing a marked decline from their peak – provide cause for “cautious optimism and real hope”. Victoria’s state of emergency has been extended by four weeks. Sadly, this morning’s death figure is 25 – the highest yet.

2. New South Wales reported just five new cases yesterday. A man in his 80s became the state’s 54th coronavirus death. Sydney Girls High School joined the list of schools which have closed, after a student tested positive.

3. New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announced this morning that the country’s election will be delayed by four weeks. There have been 69 new coronavirus cases recorded in New Zealand in the past week, after the country managed to go more than 100 days without a positive case.

4. Treasury has revealed that, several weeks into the HomeBuilder scheme, just 247 applications have been received. The government forecasts 27,000 Australians will eventually build or renovate their homes using the grants. While some states have not yet submitted data, it may suggest the scheme’s criteria remains too exclusive.

5. The Reserve Bank of Australia has revealed a “paradoxical” surge in demand for cash during the coronavirus pandemic. While many Australians move to card transactions, the RBA has had to increase the cash in circulation from $83 billion to $94 billion due to increased demand for bank notes. “Some people seem to be wanting to keep some extra money at home,” RBA Governor Philip Lowe told a parliamentary committee on Friday as he foreshadowed the economic challenges facing the country.

6. In a thoroughly unexpected announcement on Friday, mining billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest essentially declared war on big tech. Forrest will provide $20 million in initial funding to establish a ‘Global Tech Impact Network’. Run out of some of the globe’s most prestigious universities, it will draw together and promote the work of Google and Facebook’s most prominent critics. The initiative’s aims are “tackling lawlessness, empowering workers, and reimagining technology”.

7. Flight Centre says it has paid nearly $500 million in refunds in Australia – and there’s more to come. A brief survey of various groups and pages on Facebook show that there are still plenty of people waiting. The company expects underlying losses of between $475 million and $525 million during the 2020 financial year.

8. Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, died on Saturday evening. Robert Trump was 71, had been hospitalised and was reportedly “very ill,” though the details of his condition remained unclear. The president said in a statement Saturday evening that Robert Trump “was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again.”

9. Trump is obsessed with mail-in ballots and how to “block” Americans casting their vote by post, reported The Washington Post on Saturday. Trump has claimed that the US Postal Service shouldn’t receive more money so people cannot cast their ballots by post. The president has claimed that mail-in voting enables widespread fraud, a claim denied by election officials.

10. Greenland’s ice sheet may have passed a point of no return, setting it on an irreversible path to disappearance, according to researchers at Ohio State University. Snowfall can no longer replenish the ice lost as Greenland’s glaciers retreat, so it will keep melting and cause catastrophic sea-level rise, even if global temperatures stop rising.

BONUS ITEM

Interesting read on the Trump campaign over in the US right now.

