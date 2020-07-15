Photo by Recep Sakar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Good morning, folks.

1. The coronavirus cluster at The Crossroads Hotel in Sydney has been genomically linked to Melbourne cases. The testing revealed a Blue Mountains resident who dined at the venue on July 3 is linked to the Victorian outbreak. You might recall that the border between NSW and Victoria wasn’t closed until July 8, so that’s possibly a point of concern. NSW Health confirmed 22 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, including nine additional cases linked to the Crossroads cluster.

2. It comes as NSW formally announced a tightening of rules for pubs and hotels yesterday. They are quite mild, though. All venues are now subject to a 300-patron limit, and large venues must have a full-time social distancing marshal. Premier Gladys Berejiklian flagged her reticence to impose any stricter lockdowns. “Every time we have another outbreak, we can’t afford to lock down, reopen, lock down, reopen,” she told the ABC. “That’s no way to live or to be able to instil confidence to businesses to keep employing people.”

3. There’s a lot of buzz around about a so-called ‘stage four lockdown’ in Melbourne. When I say ‘buzz’, I mean largely poorly-sourced internet rumours. But Victoria’s chief health officer Brett Sutton did say nothing was off the table if transmission rates did not reduce. What would a stage four lockdown look like? It’s likely face masks would be compulsory, more businesses would need to close, and there would be fewer legitimate reasons to leave home. Here’s one of the internet rumours I was talking about, helpfully propagated by a Liberal state MP:

Hey @DanielAndrewsMP can you please either confirm or deny the rumour that is going around that we are going into Stage 4 tomorrow night… my phone & emails are going off!!! I’m saying not that I have heard…. #springst — Georgie Crozier MP (@georgiecrozier) July 14, 2020

4. We spoke to a few restaurant owners in Melbourne about the second lockdown, now that they’re once again only allowed to do takeaway and delivery. The general vibe? “It’s like another kick in the guts,” as one said succinctly. But lessons have been learned from the first round, and some restaurants have gone forward with different revenue streams, like selling the ingredients for home-cooked meals, and running online masterclasses.

5. We have some new data from APRA on early super withdrawals. In the week up to July 5, Australians made 511,000 applications to access their super early. “Out of the 511,000 applications received, 165,000 were for members applying for early release for the first time and 346,000 were for members applying for the second time,” APRA said. The average withdrawal amount was $8,904.

6. Some 33,712 Australians refinanced a record $15 billion worth of mortgages in the month of May, according to new ABS figures. It’s a record high, as customers feel the financial pinch amid the country’s first recession in nearly 30 years. “As budgets are stretched, a record number of people are deciding to get a better deal on their largest investment,” Finder insights manager Graham Cook said. “Historically low interest rates and a lack of investor spending are a double whammy to banks, but a boon for mortgage holders.”

7. Okay, last bit of data for you. (There was quite a lot coming through yesterday, but it’s interesting, I promise.) While Australian businesses continue to reopen – except in Melbourne, for the moment – their payrolls remain 5.7% below pre-virus levels, according to ABS figures. Indicating a decline in the number of hours and jobs available, the overall recovery has been hampered by a second Victorian lockdown. This is a more timely business indicator than the official jobs figures, and suggests a decline in the number of hours and jobs available.

8. Qantas has revealed a raft of new changes to its Frequent Flyer program as travel starts to resume in Australia. This includes increasing its Classic Flight Reward seats to popular destinations like the Sunshine Coast, Cairns and Sydney. The airline is also giving Silver, Gold, Platinum and Platinum One members a Status Credits bonus to make up for the reduced flying capacity.

9. Times are clearly tough at Airbnb, but this is a bit much. The company rolled out a new tool that encourages guests to send “kindness cards” and cash donations to their former hosts “impacted by COVID-19”. Turns out people aren’t particularly keen to open their wallets to service the interest on some guy’s fourth mortgage, or quell Airbnb’s ongoing host revolt. Whodathunkit.

If you donate money to a multi-billion dollar app you're a rube https://t.co/7J2XCAysDz — Evan Hadfield (@Evan_Hadfield) July 14, 2020

10. The UK will remove Huawei from its 5G network by 2027, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government announced Tuesday. UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the decision was due to major sanctions imposed on the Chinese firm by the US government. The decision will delay the rollout of 5G across the UK by at least two years and cost hundreds of millions of pounds, Dowden said.

BONUS ITEM

There’s drama over at the New York Times this morning, if you’re hungry for some internecine media squabbling.

Got any hints, tips, or stories you think Business Insider should know about? Drop me a line at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.