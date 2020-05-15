Getty Images

1. Australia lost nearly 600,000 jobs in the month of April, according to new ABS unemployment figures. That’s bad enough, but economists warn the headline figure occludes the real economic damage. Nearly 500,000 people have disappeared from the unemployment figure due to its methodology. In other words, workers might be sent packing from their jobs, but they’re not necessarily going hunting for another one, effectively meaning they drop out of consideration when the unemployment rate is calculated.

Australia's underutilisation rate reached 19.9% in April – reflecting an unemployment rate of 6.2% and an underemployment rate of 13.7%. Much of the pain of COVID-19 has filtered through via fewer hours #ausbiz #auspol @IndeedAU pic.twitter.com/bE1jSidYi0 — Callam Pickering (@CallamPickering) May 14, 2020

2. Despite the above, Scott Morrison is signalling that the $130 billion JobKeeper program is facing cost blowouts and the increased JobSeeker payment may be “reined in”. “When you’re running a program that is asking of taxpayers more than $20 billion a month, that’s a big load,” he said. That may well be the case, but with the avalanche of job losses on hand – and no guarantee that the grand reopening of the economy will go without a hitch – I’d say any discussions about winding back the social support right now are totally fanciful.

3. Myer is reopening more stores across Australia as coronavirus restrictions are rolled back. The department store chain had reopened seven trial stores last week and plans to open eight more stores from Saturday. These including five stores in New South Wales, two in Western Australia and one in South Australia.

4. One of the great indicators of the world returning to some semblance of normality will of course be air travel. International travel is likely a fair way off, freer domestic air travel could be on the cards soon. What might that look like? Air New Zealand’s new guidelines could be some indicator – including strict boarding groups and no snacks or inflight magazines.

5. As the conversation about Google sharing money with publishers heats up in Australia, the company’s revenue here has hit $4.8 billion. Financial accounts lodged this week with the corporate regulator for the 2019 calendar year show the flagging economy hasn’t hurt the tech giant here much at all. No doubt this will only heat up demands from publishers for a slice of the pie.

6. Swedish fintech giant Klarna launched in Australia with a buy now, pay later product at the end of January, just before the coronavirus pandemic began to hit. Whether or not you consider that a positive or a negative is really a matter of perspective. We spoke to Fran Ereira, general manager of Klarna in Australia, about the challenges of launching amid such a radical shift in consumer and retailer behaviour.

7. Over in the US of A, weekly jobless claims have hit 3 million, bringing the 8-week total to more than 36 million. “They remain grotesquely high by all but the most recent standards,” Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics wrote in a note. “In the worst single week after the crash of 2008, claims reached just 665,000.”

8. Here’s a wild yarn for you: one of the most popular coronavirus tracking dashboards in the world was developed by a 17-year-old kid. Avi Schiffmann built the tracker in his spare time, and has effectively turned down millions of dollars in revenue by electing not to put ads on it. Not bad.

9. London-based oil trading house BB Energy bought 250,0000 barrels of oil when US prices turned negative on April 20, raking in a huge profit in the process. BB Energy was one of the few trading houses that had storage capacity at a time when other traders were scrambling for options, allowing it to buy up the historically cheap oil, an unnamed source told Bloomberg. I would have done the same, but unfortunately my effective capacity for oil storage is zero.

10. Jerome Pesenti, Facebook’s Head of AI, slammed Elon Musk, saying the Tesla CEO “has no idea what he is talking about when he talks about AI.” Musk has repeatedly said AI is on the brink of outsmarting humans and that it could prove more dangerous to mankind than nuclear weapons. Musk helped found OpenAI, a research lab that’s raised over $US1 billion in funding, and was one of the first investors in DeepMind, an AI lab acquired by Google.

BONUS ITEM

One for the Sydneysiders. George Street cinemas, which have dominated the strip since 1976, are set to be demolished for a new skyscraper. Sure, it was just a cinemaplex – and the Hoyts down the road is better these days anyhow – but still: an icon.

George Street Cinema is set to be demolished for a new sky-scraper development. @SydneyPead pic.twitter.com/ohec3vNDzK — 10 News First Sydney (@10NewsFirstSyd) May 14, 2020

