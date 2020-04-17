Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Hello, team.

1. Scott Morrison gave a presser after a meeting of the national cabinet yesterday. In it, he said the current levels of coronavirus restrictions will remain in place for at least another month, but will be reviewed at that point. There are three conditions which need to be in place before restrictions will be relaxed: increased testing, better contact tracing, and improved local response capabilities. But social distancing guidelines will still likely be the norm for at least a year, or until a vaccine is released.

2. The cautious optimism above comes on the back of new modelling from the government, which suggests Australia could feasibly eliminate the coronavirus from the mainland. This is contingent on strong social distancing remaining in place, and there’s no concrete timeframe – though it would likely be in the months. “Our epidemic is in decline,” said Professor Jodie McVernon, director of Doherty Epidemiology, which led the team that built the model for the federal government. “But it does not let us be complacent. If we were to release those measures now … those 10 cases today would produce 25 new cases over the course of their infection, not five.”

3. Though we might be expanding our social safety net at the moment, Morrison also flagged his government’s policies will be aggressively pro-business once this is all over. That means all the old hits: tax and industrial relations reform and deregulation. We’ll see how that looks when we get to it.

4. Job figures landed yesterday, and they looked… okay. That’s because it covers the month to early March, before the coronavirus shutdowns actually hit. We were sitting on 5.2% unemployment in early March, but that figure is set to soar. Data from job search site Indeed found that listed jobs have plummeted in the interim.

5. As has been foreshadowed in reporting over the past week, the federal government has pumped $165 million into Qantas and Virgin to keep them flying key domestic routes. Virgin’s domestic network now consists of a single daily return service between Sydney and Melbourne, while Qantas’ domestic capacity has been reduced by 60%. This funding is intended to cover the next eight weeks of service.

6. Crown Resorts has stood down 95% of its workforce, as the impact of COVID-19 kneecaps its business. The company is offering full-time and part-time workers, who have been stood down, two weeks pay on top of their standard entitlements. Regardless, Crown is pressing ahead with its new Sydney casino. “In the lead up to the full opening of Crown Sydney expects to recruit over 2,000 people to work in the Hotel Resort,” it said in a statement.

7. Things are obviously dire for the sports betting industry at the moment, what with there being no sport and all. Sportsbet copped a slap from ASIC for opening up bets on movements in the ASX 200 – which starts looking less like a bet and more like a derivatives market. (We can of course argue as to whether there is actually any difference there.) “While these markets had received separately regulatory approval for betting purposes, we respect the position of the ASIC and immediately withdrew the markets, and will not be offering them in the future,” a spokesperson for Sportsbet told us.

8. Aussie fintech Airwallex scored AU$254 million in its latest funding round, as it plans to drive growth across Europe and the US. The cross-border payments platform obviously still sees opportunities through the coronavirus crisis. “We envision a world in the not-too-distant future where all businesses will operate and conduct their affairs online – including banking – with the help of modern tools,” said founder and CEO Jack Zhang.

9. In what would likely come as little surprise: Netflix is doing very well out of this coronavirus situation. The company’s shares surged to a record high of $US449 per share on Thursday after gaining roughly 20% through the week on strong demand and analyst praise. The streaming giant’s popular new shows like “Tiger King,” coupled with strong demand amid stay-at-home activity, set it up for strong subscriber growth “both in the immediate and long term,” the team of analysts wrote.

10. Morgan Stanley’s CEO says he believes a global recession due to the coronavirus could last through 2021. He said that while he wishes and hopes for a V-shaped recovery, he does not expect one. “You can’t have this kind of dislocation and expect people to bounce immediately,” he said, adding that “this is not going to turn on a dime.”

BONUS ITEM

Who indeed.

WHO FLEW WITH CRABS?! pic.twitter.com/c0cux6Jyyi — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) April 16, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.