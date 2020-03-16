Photo by Giacomo Cosua/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Morning, folks. A lot happened over the weekend – let’s get our heads around it.

1. Firstly, Australia. Yesterday, Scott Morrison announced all people arriving to Australia from overseas will be required to self-isolate for 14 days. It’ s the latest measure to contain the coronavirus following the effective ban on “non-essential” gatherings of 500 people or more, which was announced on Friday.

2. Many have wondered whether the prohibition of mass gatherings is actually an enforced ban, or more of a recommendation. In his press conference yesterday, Morrison clarified it will be up to the states to decide what the penalty for a violation would be, under their own public health statutes. We have some clarity on that today from the states. For example, individuals in NSW face up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $11,000 for those who breach the order, with corporations facing bigger penalties.

3. Australia’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to five as of this morning. A 77-year-old Sunshine Coast woman died in hospital after becoming unwell on a flight on Friday, and a 90-year-old woman died in an aged care facility on Saturday.

4. Woolworths has announced it will open its stores one hour earlier for elderly shoppers and those with a disability. In the tweet announcing the move, they don’t clarify exactly why – but it seems pretty clear that it is because those groups are at a distinct disadvantage when it comes to the now-typical 8am rush to clean out the supermarkets of essentials like toilet paper, paper towels and disinfectant wipes.

We’re launching a dedicated shopping hour in our stores to help support the needs of the elderly & people with disability in the community. From tomorrow until at least friday, we’ll be opening exclusively for them to shop from 7-8am, where permitted. — Woolworths (@woolworths) March 15, 2020

5. Italy recorded 368 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, and Iran recorded 113. This puts the total official death toll in both countries at 1,809 and 724 respectively.

6. Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump was tested for coronavirus, after he came into contact with a number of people who were confirmed to be infected. (That doesn’t include Australia’s own Peter Dutton, who met with several members of Trump’s inner sanctum including his daughter Ivanka.) According to a White House memo, Trump did not test positive for the virus.

7. The US Federal Reserve has slashed interest rates to near-zero, as part of its effort to fight the coronavirus downturn. They’re now at 0.25% – which puts them even lower than we are at 0.50%. There’s a general expectation among economists that Australia will likely get down to 0.25% sooner rather than later.

BREAKING! The #FederalReserve just cut it target rate by a full 1% to 0.25%! #history pic.twitter.com/uNVSCA711r — jeroen blokland (@jsblokland) March 15, 2020

8. People over 70 in the UK will be quarantined for up to 4 months in a ‘wartime’ effort to tackle coronavirus. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the plan was a ‘very big ask’ for older people but said it was a measure for their own protection, and confirmed it would be introduced in the ‘coming weeks.’ A total of 1140 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK as of Saturday, up from 801 on Friday, while 21 people have died, up from 10.

9. Airbnb is letting guests around the world cancel their reservations for a full refund and no cancellation fees, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt travel plans “First, Airbnb will allow guests around the world to cancel and get their money back. We will not collect fees on these bookings,” Airbnb CEO Brian tweeted. “We don’t want guests to feel like they have to travel because they cannot get their money back.” It’s a fairly narrow window right now, only applying to reservations between March 14 and April 14.

10. Apple has announced it will close all of its retail stores outside of China until March 27, to help slow the outbreak. This includes the Apple Stores in Australia, if you were itching to get your iPhone fixed at the Genius Bar anytime soon you’ll need to hold off.

BONUS ITEM

I realise I’ve just dumped 10 very concerning pandemic updates on you, so here’s a nice video of a jellyfish you can unwind with.

These odd-looking jellyfish are common in Antarctic waters pic.twitter.com/Zt2IT2aV1c — Tech Insider (@techinsider) March 15, 2020

