Good morning, and welcome to the week.

1. 17 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Australia outside of hotel quarantine. It’s currently unknown what the source of the infection is, but the Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier has pointed to a medi-hotel where one case worked as a likely candidate. “If you have respiratory symptoms, you’ve got to get tested,” Spurrier said.

2. Victoria will pump $5.3 billion into building more than 12,000 homes in the state’s biggest ever spend on social housing. As of now, Victoria spends comparatively less on social housing than other states, and the waiting list has ballooned to 48,529 households as of September 30 – which adds up to over 100,000 people. “This will change lives – giving thousands of Victorians the security and stability of a home and tens of thousands of Victorians a job,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

3. Nine Entertainment Co chief executive Hugh Marks announced on the weekend he will step down after five years of running the company. (Nine is the publisher of Business Insider Australia, via Pedestrian Group.) Media industry insiders believe Stan boss Mike Sneesby and publishing head Chris Janz are the two leading contenders to replace him.

4. Data from software giant Atlassian has found Australian employees working remotely have been doing longer days since lockdowns. The company found that Aussie employees have been working an extra 32 minutes on average since working from home. “The patterns we observed suggest that the boundaries between home and office blur, and companies and employees need to adjust their practices to this new world,” Atlassian Principal Data Scientist Arik Friedman said in a blog post.

5. President Donald Trump on Sunday for the first time seemingly admitted that he lost the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden in a series of early morning tweets. “He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump wrote, referring to Biden. “I concede NOTHING!” he then tweeted hours later, to remove any possible doubt there.

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

6. That outburst came not long after Insider and Decision Desk HQ called the state of Georgia for Joe Biden. With nearly all statewide precincts reporting, Biden led Trump by a 0.3% margin (49.5% to 49.2%). The closeness of the race means there will be an audit, but as it stands Biden is the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since Bill Clinton’s narrow win in 1992.

7. On average, 1,100 Americans are dying every day from COVID-19 as the death rate quickly climbs, according to The COVID Tracking Project. The daily death count was 1,321 on Saturday, reaching a 7-day average of 1,100. The Project reported that since early May, the only day with a higher daily death average was August 4. The Project reported 163,473 new cases and 69,455 current hospitalisations, setting another all-time high.

8. Instagram has launched a new Shop tab, where users can browse and discover a range of Australian and international brands. It comes as Instagram found that 83% of Aussie users have found new products on its platform. To celebrate the launch of the shop feature, Instagram is also holding a one-night only sales event in December.

9. Netflix is testing a new feature called “Fast Laughs.” The feed, which is currently only available to select mobile users, shows viewers short clips from Netflix shows, movies, and comedy specials, and allows users to bookmark the full shows after viewing clips. It comes amid a trend of social media giants like TikTok and Instagram leveraging short-form vertical videos to boost engagement.

10. SpaceX is set to launch its first full astronaut crew for NASA on Sunday in its newly certified launch system. Since its test launch of two NASA astronauts this summer, the company has made major adjustments to its Falcon 9 rocket, Crew Dragon spaceship, and spaceflight processes. The Crew Dragon has a reinforced heat shield, the Falcon 9 has been inspected for clogs, and the spaceship now knows how to move to new ports on the space station.

BONUS ITEM

Also from the world of NASA…

NASA is developing a new spacesuit for the first time in 40 years pic.twitter.com/Frgzr5HXEW — Tech Insider (@techinsider) November 15, 2020

