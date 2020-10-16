NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian (James Brickwood, SMH)

1. Secret records of Gladys Berejiklian and disgraced MP Daryl Maguire have accidentally been published by ICAC. A transcript of a private examination of Maguire on his relationship with the Premier was mistakenly uploaded to the ICAC website at 4.45 p.m., where it remained for more than 30 minutes before being removed by the commission. Oops.

2. Paul Scurrah has resigned as CEO of Virgin Australia, confirming what had been the worst kept secret in corporate Australia. Scurrah announced his resignation via a statement to the ASX with new Virgin owner Bain Capital to replace him with former Jetstar boss Jayne Hrdlicka. While Bain says it remains committed to Virgin as a genuine second Australian airline, the unions and management experts are worried major cost-cutting is coming.

On wed i flew with @VirginAustralia from Per to BME Business class. It was a lunch time flight. I was hungry and expected to have a reasonable lunch. To my disappointment I got offered a Fantastic noodle cup. These are 80 cents in Coles. This is unacceptable for the price I paid — Nathan Broughton (@NathanBrought14) October 13, 2020

3. A Chinese state-owned company is reportedly giving free shots of its unproven COVID-19 vaccine to students going abroad The Wall Street Journal reports that companies have already given hundreds of thousands of people their vaccines outside clinical trials, a practice that is being slammed as incredibly dangerous.

4. TikTok is going gangbusters, now attracting 2.5 million Australian users every month. The social media platform added nearly one million of those in the last six months as it experiences explosive growth amongst women and younger users. However, YouTube still remains supreme amongst the youngest of all demos, hindering its world domination.

IM LOSING MY MIND pic.twitter.com/HBk55EjTrL — mae ???? (@wolfgender) October 14, 2020

5. Aside from funny short videos, Australians are also in love with medicinal cannabis it seems. Aussie company Montu managed to raise $1 million in new investment in just 36 hours, the fastest any Australian business has managed. Among other things, it matches patients to prescribing doctors, which has been a major issue since legalisation.

6. Sydney’s $172 million Vivid festival will return in 2021, the NSW government promises. To be staged from August 6 to 8, it comes after this year’s cancellation, and as the state begins relaxing major outdoor event restrictions.

Babe we actually have some pretty cool light shows down here in OZ ???????? Vivid Sydney ✨ pic.twitter.com/SJL7aIQtA1 — Radio On ???? (@nowismytime1) August 2, 2020

7. In a shock to no one, Australian unemployment is beginning to drift higher again, rising to 6.9% in September as 30,000 jobs were lost. Amid cuts to JobKeeper and JobSeeker and a slow recovery, economists warn there will be “further increases in the unemployment rate in the run-up to Christmas”. The economic prognosis could see the RBA cut interest rates again next month.

8. Amazon is launching a new show to indulge Australia’s obsession with real estate. The Amazon Prime series will follow three top real estate agents as they work on multi-million dollar deals in Sydney’s prestigious property market. I personally couldn’t think of anything worse, but am also certain it will garner a cult following.

9. Tensions between tech companies and US politicians are bubbling over after Twitter and Facebook limited the spread of a controversial New York Post story involving Joe Biden’s son. Republicans say it exposes tech companies’ liberal bias, while Trump went one further.

So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of “Smoking Gun” emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @NYPost. It is only the beginning for them. There is nothing worse than a corrupt politician. REPEAL SECTION 230!!! https://t.co/g1RJFpIVUZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2020

10. Climate change science just went galactic. SpaceX is launching a satellite that can measure rising sea levels to the millimetre from more than 1330 kilometres above Earth. The satellite will measure how rising sea levels are eroding coastlines by updating maps of the oceans every ten days.

