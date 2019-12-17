AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Good morning. The end of the year is in our sights.

1. As wages, jobs and economic growth sink, the government has been forced to cut its promised surplus almost in half. The government’s Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) yesterday offered fairly grim prospects for the economy, with unemployment expected to remain above 5% and wage growth forecasts slashed to 2.5%. Josh Frydenberg was slightly more optimistic. “[MYEFO] confirms the resilience of the Australian economy and that the Budget is on track to return to surplus for the first time in 12 years,” he said. I guess it’s his job to see the bright side.

2. Hotly watched Australian neobank Volt has begun launching its savings accounts for those on its waiting list. It comes months after competitors like 86 400 and Xinja started opening theirs, but Volt’s CEO Steve Weston told us it’s part of a longer-term partnerships strategy which will see Volt leapfrog its competitors and become “a much bigger bank”. Not to mention the fact the bank’s 2.15% interest rate offer is one of the highest in the market. It’s looking like 2020 is the year digital challenger banks really get off the ground – but we’ll have to wait and see if consumers actually jump ship from the big four.

3. Seems like Christmas party season has hit its peak, at least by one key indicator: coke busts. Cops in Sydney busted more than 80 buyers and sellers on six nights over a three-week blitz. 46 were charged in relation to drug supply, while 38 people were charged with drug possession. According to police, they netted more than 350 grams of cocaine, five grams of MDMA and five grams of cannabis. Oh, and one dog.

The Tele has a photo of the dog taken into custody by police after the coke bust in Sydney yesterday pic.twitter.com/PSXRSzYUze — Josh Taylor (@joshgnosis) December 16, 2019

4. Jetstar announced it will slash 10% of its scheduled domestic flights in January, as a “contingency plan” if industrial action continues into the new year. The company also lashed out at wage demands from the Australian Federation of Air Pilots and the Transport Workers Union, which its CEO described as “unsustainable”. For their part, the unions say they don’t want to disrupt flights into January, and that Jetstar’s claims about the wage demands are overblown and don’t reflect reality.

5. The Australian government is pumping $9 million into research and eduction to assuage community fears about the 5G rollout. Turns out those viral Facebook posts about 5G cooking your brain / making you infertile / turning you into a communist are having a genuine impact. The hubbub surrounding Huawei probably doesn’t help much either. “The safety standards for 5G networks are consistent with those applicable to early generations of mobile technology – even though 5G networks typically use radio signals which are lower power and over more tightly targeted areas than earlier generation networks,” federal communications minister Paul Fletcher said in the announcement.

6. Uber is apparently getting out of the food delivery game in India. The company is reportedly offloading its Uber Eats business to rival Zomato for AU$580 million. Last month, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said if the company can’t be the number one or two food delivery service in a market, it’ll get the hell out of there.

7. Boeing is considering halting production of its troubled 737 Max plane following the US regulator’s decision not to approve the plane for use by the end of the year. The decision, which Boeing’s management reportedly believes is “the most viable among difficult options”, could be made as early as Monday. The 737 Max has been grounded since March following fatal crashes in the Java Sea and Ethiopia that killed a total of 346 people.

8. Ready to feel old and decrepit? Luxury brand Celine named an 18-year-old TikTok influencer as the face of its new campaign. It follows other brands in the luxury retail space, like Burberry, Calvin Klein, and Guess, turning their gaze to the popular app. The trend indicates there’s strong interest in tapping into a Gen Z audience by capitalising on TikTok’s popularity.

9. A new poll from Fox News – of all places – found a slight majority of US voters think Trump abused his power and should be impeached.. According to the poll, conducted early last week, 53% of voters said Trump abused his power and 54% said the president should be impeached. Trump’s tweets about Fox over the past few days show he is, by all accounts, having a good one about it.

Both Commiecast MSNBC & Fake News CNN are watching their Ratings TANK. Fredo on CNN is dying. Don’t know why @FoxNews wants to be more like them? They’ll all die together as other outlets take their place. Only pro Trump Fox shows do well. Rest are nothing. How’s Shep doing? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

10. If you’re in the right headspace to receive it, here’s a bunch of Aussie executives imparting the wisdom they gained in 2019 which they’re bringing into 2020. Mine is to keep delivering great content each and every weekday morning in this newsletter. I’m already tracking very well.

BONUS ITEM

An absolutely fascinating read this week from Harper’s about the seedy world of dark web murder markets. The long and short of it is that almost 100% of them are scams – but that doesn’t change the fact there are people genuinely trying to hire contract killers online.

