1. The world’s longest flight landed in Sydney on Sunday after nearly 20 hours in the air. The Qantas plane took 19 hours and 16 minutes to arrive from New York, proving it could soon become a staple of commercial flying. Business Insider reporter David Slotnick was aboard the plane and reveals what it was like to be on-board for nearly an entire day.

2. All of Australia’s major media organisations have banded together today in a rare display of unity to print censored front pages as part of the Right to Know campaign — a collective push back against successive infringements on media freedom. That’s led to scenes like this at newsstands, and hopefully, some stronger media protections coming soon.

3. The Wallabies have bowed out of the Rugby World Cup in Japan, after Australia was whipped by England 40-16 in the quarter-final. The early elimination — our worst World Cup outing since 2007 — will be the last under outgoing and coach Michael Cheika who has long been under pressure to step down. Former star Quade Cooper was less than conciliatory.

If he actually cared about Aus rugby he would have done it a while ago.. — Quade Cooper (@QuadeCooper) October 20, 2019

4. Speaking of struggling national icons, the Wallabies aren’t alone. The Great Barrier Reef is at a critical tipping point and could disappear by 2050, scientists are warning. We asked reef experts to explain the situation and what we stand to lose.

5.A 26-year-old woman has landed herself in a diplomatic bind between three nations. American-Israeli Naama Issachar was arrested in Moscow airport in April with nine and a half grams of marijuana and sentenced to seven a half years prison. The US and Israel are now fighting Russia for her release, with Russia suggesting it could be open to trading her for a Russian hacker arrested in Israel and due to be extradited to the US. It makes for some fairly complex horse-trading.

6. Blaming ‘Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility [sic]’, Trump has backed down on his controversial decision to host the 2020 G7 summit at his very own Florida golf resort. Some critics may have suggested that he was breaking America’s precious constitution in doing so, but Trump remains adamant it’s all a witch hunt.

…..its own 50 to 70 unit building. Would set up better than other alternatives. I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

7. The desire to break up big powerful tech companies is becoming more vocal from the US Democratic candidates. While US senator Elizabeth Warren has led the charge, many have weighed in during the most recent debate potentially threatening the end of Amazon, Google and Facebook as we know them. We’ve broken down the stance of each candidate so you don’t.

8. The Mexican city of Culiacán has erupted in incredible violence over the weekend, after police captured drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s son, Ovidio Guzman who’s wanted on US charges of drug trafficking. The capture was short-lived however, as cartel soldiers attacked the city with heavy weapons and blocked roads with burning vehicles. Guzman was quickly released to stop the violence with the government criticised for appearing to have lost control entirely.

9. Ousted WeWork founder Adam Neumann reportedly ran the business in some pretty whacky ways but this one might take the cake. In a new leaked video, Neumann told staff earlier this year that his family had 100% control of WeWork and even in 300 years, his descendants would be in control as ‘the moral compass of the company’. Remember: this is the guy who was going to head up a $US47 billion IPO, before the plug was pulled. The company is now worth less than a fifth of that and appears to still be falling. Go figure.

10. Shock horror: Brexit is delayed again, despite British PM Boris Johnson previously saying there were ‘no circumstances’ under which he would do so. Turns out running a country, particularly one in the middle of enormous upheaval, is a damn sight harder than sniping from the sidelines. Should have stayed a commentator, BoJo.

Bonus Item

Trash shoes aren’t just a slur anymore, with Adidas now making plastic bottles into kicks. Here’s how.

