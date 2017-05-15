The only way to win is to not play at all. Picture: MGM/UA Entertainment

1. Australians may have had a lucky escape from the WannaCry virus which has now affected more than 200,000 people in 150 countries. The virus encrypts data on your computer then asks for $US300 in Bitcoin to fix it, which hilariously put a bit of a dent in the creators’ aspirations, because only about 93 victims knew what Bitcoin was or how to pay it. It claimed its biggest victim in Britain’s National Health Service on the weekend, but because it hit after Australian work hours on Friday, it’s possible the damage has been minimalised here.

2. Aussie fintechs are on a roll, popping up everywhere you look, and now they’ve even got their own awards. The 2017 Finnies will be held in Sydney on May 24, and we’re on-board. Here are the finalists.

3. The US president is reportedly considering a massive White House shakeup. Trump is said to be “furious” at his communications team — led by Sean Spicer — for what he feels is their failure to defend his decision to fire former FBI director James Comey. But he might also just be embarrassed because they keep letting him make awful spelling mistakes:

4. Markets were flat in the US after inflation data and retail sales missed expectations missed on Friday. US bond rates dropped and the US dollar weakened, but London’s FTSE hit a new record high at 7,435. The Aussie dollar is hovering just below US74 cents but traders expect a little fightback from the ASX200 today with SPI futures up six points. We get home loan data from the ABS today and there are some big releases in China throughout the afternoon.

5. British tabloids recently reported that Russia could trigger tsunamis with nuclear “mole” missiles buried near US coasts. And technically, it could, but won’t. Because it’s a monumentally stupid waste of time and money. A good headline though.

6. This cop was just doing his job:



Unfortunately, he was doing it badly on a blind corner, when the Giro d’Italia peleton was building up speed for a finishing climb.

7. If you feel like you’re underpaid, there are plenty of surveys telling you you’re not alone. But here are 14 signs that you actually are underpaid, and it’s time to do something about it. But before you run off and apply for a new job, here are 3 big signs you might be about to take the wrong one.

8. At least you’re not a child being abused in a cobalt mine. Hopefully. Unlike 8-year-old Dorsen, who was recently filmed by Sky News hauling bags of cobalt out of a muddy mine on a rainy day in the Democratic Republic of Congo. So we can afford smartphones.

9. The age of keeping your resumé up to date may be dying. Charlie Taylor, the founder of careers app Debut, thinks there are more effective and reliable ways to show a company what you’re made of, and that companies are starting to think the same way. But the alternative isn’t for everyone – especially anyone who doesn’t like being interviewed.

10., There’s always Japan, where the best way to forge a good business relationship has nothing to do with resumés and interviews and pay negotiatations. It’s all about getting blackout drunk with the boss. Here’s why that’s not only perfectly acceptable in some cultures, it’s expected.

BONUS ITEM: Creationists love nothing more than a good old laugh at how “science” thinks it knows what dinosaurs look like. This week, science says we’ll take your couple of burn marks on a bit of old cloth, and raise you a complete nodosaur:

