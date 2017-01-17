Nick Kyrgios has a nose problem: ‘I don’t know what it is they put in there, but it makes me sneeze and stops the bleeding.’ Picture: Getty Images

Good morning.

1. It’s Hard Brexit. The UK Telegraph reports Theresa May will tonight announce that she wants to take Britain out of both the European single market and customs union in order to gain full control over EU immigration to the UK. It’s going to be a clean divorce.

2. That, in addition to the likely $28 billion merger between the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse, means Frankfurt should take over from London as Europe’s financial heart. Frankfurt could steal billions of pounds worth of business as a result of the merger. But the UK won’t sit idle. May’s spokesperson today confirmed the PM is ready to turn the UK into a low-tax, low-regulation haven.

3. To markets, and while the US was closed for the MLK holiday, there was still plenty of action. The pound crashed back to 30-year lows after the “Hard Brexit” call, pushing for a clean split from the EU. Iron ore, meanwhile, hit its highest level in more than two years. Look:

And the Australian dollar is weaker as geopolitical concerns mount. March SPI futures are 8 points down, suggesting a weak opening on the ASX today.

4. Trump is on the interview trail. First stop, The Time of London with former British Justice Secretary Michael Gove, which you can read in full here if you have a subscription. If not, the best bit was when Trump spoke about his Twitter account and how he was going to walk away from it. But then he realised it was the best way to go on the record unedited and it was “funny” how his tweets became breaking news.

5. Which brings us to Mexico, where idiots aren’t allowed to vote. It’s the law, stupid.

6. Sal Khan gives advice over the net. It’s what has made him one of the biggest stars in Silicon Valley. But this is the best piece of advice he’s ever been given from Bill Gates.

7. To sport, where in the cricket, Brad Hodge hit Peter Nevill – with his bat:



In the tennis, Stan Wawrinka hit Martin Klizan, in/with the balls:And in the cricket and the tennis, Aussie Ashleigh Bartley, who was playing professional cricket this time last year, won her first round tennis match at the Open against Germany’s Annika Beck. Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic also both cruised through with minimal poor behaviour.

8. The wife of the gunman who killed 49 people at Orlando gay nightclub Pulse last year has been arrested. Noor Salman, the wife of Omar Mateen, was arrested at her home outside San Francisco, and faces charges of obstruction of justice, and aiding and abetting the attempted provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organisation.

9. #FirstWorldProblems. When you’re so worried about ageing that you’ll pay US startup Ambrosia $US8000 to fill your veins with the blood of teenagers. “The results looked really awesome!” founder Jesse Karmazin exclaims, while blood stocks for sick and dying people are at critically low levels.

10. This is bizarre. Millions of passwords were leaked last year and an analysis of them turns up the usual depressing result that the most popular choice is 123456. Various combinations of that (“987654321”, “123123” etc.) fill the top 10, but at number 12:

mynoob

Where did that come from?

BONUS ITEM: JJ Abrams redefines “shameless ripoff” for The Force Awakens’ 3D Collector’s Edition release:

Have a great day.

You can get 10 things direct to your inbox each morning by punching your details into the form below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.