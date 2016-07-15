Screenshot/Sky News

Good morning.

1. Dozens of people have been killed in an apparent terrorist attack in Nice, involving a gunman in a truck attacking people at Bastille Day celebrations in the southern French city. An early, unconfirmed report from Reuters said 30 people were dead. This is still unfolding but there is video circulating showing dead bodies strewn around the Promenade des Anglais where people had been watching the annual fireworks. Our developing story is here.

2. To the markets, and US stocks hit all-time highs again last night, with the Dow peaking at 2168.99 before it eased a little into the close to finish the day at 2163.75, up 0.5%. It came after the Bank of England stunned markets by keeping interest rates on hold at 0.5% when a cut was expected. This is tied to the shift in thinking on super-low interest rates that’s been coming about in central banking world and what might make the RBA reluctant cutters in its August meeting: if a downturn is on the horizon, you want to keep your shots in the locker. Jim Edwards explains it here.

3. It’s a big session in Asia with Chinese GDP data out at 12pm AEST. David Scutt previews it here. The Aussie dollar is back above 76c and could rally further if the China print comes in line with expectations. ASX futures are pointing to a tiny gain at the open following the Wall St rally.

4. On the podcast this week our guest is Warren Hogan, the former chief economist at ANZ Group. There’s a big question hanging over the Australian economy now that the construction boom looks like it’s passing its peak, and it’s this: what’s next? Technology can create jobs, but it also destroys them too. We cover this, the low-growth world, and the outlook for interest rates. We’re on iTunes, or you can listen in below.

5. The Australian jobs data yesterday showed a gain of 7,900 last month in the notoriously volatile survey. But CBA analysts believe this is a stronger result than it looks.

6. There was chaos in the Tour de France after race leader Chris Froome struck a motorbike and had to run up the famous Mont Ventoux climb until someone could get him a bike.

He’s still got the yellow jersey.

7. Donald Trump is level with Hillary Clinton in a new poll. It’s a stunning development in the race for the White House. Trump is expected to nominate Indiana governor Mike Pence as his running mate.

8. Atlassian has made its first acquisition since going public, buying Statuspage, a startup that allows companies to explain the status of their service to customers.

9. Yes, we’ve got a video. The iPhone 7:

10. The Swans went down to Hawthorn last night thanks to a last-minute kick from Cyril Rioli. You could hear the hearts breaking from the SCG all over Sydney.

