The Antonov An-225 Mriya. Picture: Getty Images

Good morning.

1. To markets, where Greg McKenna reckons the ASX could come under a little more pressure than the 15 points the SPI 200 futures suggest today. That’s because Chinese data from the weekend was weaker than expected when it was supposed to be stronger than expected, which is what everyone’s pinning their hopes for a market recovery on, along with rising oil prices. Combined with the Westpac reveals today (see below), it’s not looking good for the ASX 200. And iron ore’s now at a six-week low.

2. Data diary! And it’s a big one this week, with the RBA tomorrow explaining why it cut rates, and motor vehicles sales and April jobs numbers out Wednesday. And that’s just ‘Straya. Overseas, we can look forward to a meeting of the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors, CPI for the US, UK, Eurozone and Canada, and initial jobless claims in the US Thursday. All the key China data drops on Saturday. It’s all here in Greg McKenna’s notebook.

3. Westpac managing director Colin Roden has some questions to answer. ASIC got its hands on phone call transcripts between Roden, a ‘Mr Arkins’ and a person identified as ‘Matt’. On or around June 10, ASIC claims Roden said:

“…I’m going to f..k them as well that’s why I don’t want to get… I’m going to f..k the rate set right on the 10th…”

And right on cue, ASIC says Westpac sold almost $500 million in bank bills on June 10, “with the sole or dominant purpose… of raising or maintaining the rate at which the 90-day BBSW set on 10 June and therefore at yields which did not reflect the forces of genuine supply and demand in the bank bill market”.

4. The Samsung Galaxy S7 is the best smartphone Rafi Letzter has ever used:

“That slender, low-bezel frame. That metallic finish. That ultra-high-contrast, milky-smooth screen.”

Here’s why he just gave it up for his old iPhone.

5. Plane porn. The world’s biggest aircraft is the one and only Antonov An-225 Mriya, and it touched down in Perth yesterday:

It’s here to deliver a 117-tonne power generator to a mining company.

6. John Hyslop, Tasmanian, really loves “Game of Thrones”. Almost as much as he hates the thought of subscribing to Foxtel in order to watch it. So he reached out to HBO’s Facebook page and said he’d be happy to pay HBO $10 an episode just so he didn’t have to lock in to “the worst streaming service this side of West Africa”. Then offered the best analogy comparing Foxtel to a cheap Indian restaurant you’ll read this week.

7. Something about Apple, something about cars. Is a space that’s starting to heat up, especially after a note from Piper Jaffray on Friday revealed Apple has invested $1 billion in China’s ride-sharing giant Didi Chuxing. It’s got some wondering that maybe the much-ballihooed “Project Titan” isn’t a car at all. Its competitors in the car of the future space, Tesla and Google, are way ahead if you look at who they’re hiring lately. And as for those who think Apple should just buy Tesla, here’s why Matthew Debord has a major problem with that idea.

8. Jarryd Hayne’s NFL career is over. He played eight games in all for the San Francisco 49ers, but has now decided he’d rather have a crack at Olympic gold with Fiji in the sevens.

9. This is important. Scientists have figured out why our socks keep getting lost in the wash.

10. “No worries.” Is that something you’ve said to a workmate lately? According to Lynn Taylor, you should never say it again, because it makes you sound dumb. Taylor should know, because she’s written a whole book about how to behave in the office, and reckons there are 11 other words and phrases even worse than “No worries” you shouldn’t be saying.

BONUS ITEM: Possible proof unearthed that proper comedy was a real thing in 1946:

Have a great day.

