1. BONDCANO-oh, wait. What was shaping up as a continued demolition of the bond market (a “bondcano” for those who missed the mot du jour yesterday) after the Trump election appears to have abated, for now. Business Insider’s Jon Garber picked it:

Steady. Via investing.com

Heavy selling ran yields at the long end of the curve up about 50 basis points off of their election night lows as traders began to price in the potential return of inflation as a result of Trump’s plan to cut taxes and rebuild US infrastructure. However, after screaming higher overnight and ahead of the US session, yields are showing signs of a reversal.

Heading into Asian trade US Treasurys are pretty flat at 2.2%. The escape velocity for bond yields might be higher than everyone thinks. More here.

2. And how about iron ore ? It grabbed the front pages yesterday with talk of billions added to the federal budget bottom line because “Donald Trump is good for fossil fuels, good for steel and good for Australia,” according to resources minister Matt Canavan. Well look:

Nothing like a government minister’s enthusiasm to call a top.

3. So in the end, stocks didn’t move much, like bond yields, but the US dollar is still on a rampage. Greg McKenna starts his markets column this morning with this:

No-one seems to want to say this, so I will – this Trump Triumph rally in stocks is stupid.

More here.

4. There has been another massive hack of an adult website. This time, it’s AdultFriendFinder. Per BI’s Rob Price, emphasis added:

The 412 million accounts go back 20 years, it says, and the lion’s share comes from AdultFriendFinder — almost 340 million. Another 63 million come from adult webcam site Cams.com, 7 million come from adult magazine Penthouse.com, and over a million apiece from Stripshow.com and iCams.com. It’s significantly larger than the hack of extramarital affairs dating website Ashley Madison back in 2015, which saw nearly 40 million user accounts leaked to the world. Significantly less information about users has been leaked, however — while Ashley Madison included everything from photos and sexual preferences to addresses, the Friend Finder breach is limited to more basic information like email addresses, passwords, and registration dates.

More details here.

5. South Australia is going to have a referendum on nuclear waste, and the leader of the NSW Nationals resigned. (Populist backlash, greyhounds, by-election loss, and so on.) Front runners include John Barilaro, the Monaro MP known by many in his capacity as minister for skills and small business. The ABC has more.

6. The best story of the week comes from none other than the commissioner of the Australian Taxation Office (really).

This family claimed the parents’ incomes were $80,000 and $60,000. Yet their three children all attended private schools. So the ATO was curious.

Some tax officer looked them up online and discovered via public information that the family had enjoyed a trip to the snow in Whistler. Business class!

Busted.

7. Vinomofo is about to launch in Singapore. The boutique wine-buying platform, which raised $25 million earlier this year, is moving into Asia, with China and Hong Kong also on its list of target markets, as well as the UK and (wait for it) California. More here.

8. Amazon is doing away with its punishing performance review system, under which managers review new staff in a ranking system against each other.

9. Eight years after Steven Spielberg acquired the rights to The Ghost in the Shell it looks like it’s ready to go. The trailer has done over 2.6 million views since launch and the story features Scarlett Johansson as a cop in the near future fighting terrorists. Need we say more? To the trailer:

Details here.

10. Before we go, a special mention for everyone who said Sydney property prices were due a huge crash this year. Look:

Source: CoreLogic

Sydney’s up 14%. Oh and wait, wait:

Source: CoreLogic

Clearance rates in Sydney are almost 85%!

Now, we’re not saying everyone was wrong about a Sydney property price correction in 2016.

Just that there are only six weeks to go in the year.

… And that most people who talk about it have been saying that for at least six years.

Still, Trumponomics shows that getting everything hopelessly wrong for a long time isn’t a complete bar on people backing you en masse. Past performance is no indication of future returns, and all that. Right?

Right?

