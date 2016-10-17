The show rolls on. Picture: Getty Images

Good morning!

1. Donald Trump reckons this US election will be rigged, and not just in the media. His supporters jumped on the bandwagon on the weekend, with former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani saying Democrats have a history of leaving dead people on electoral rolls and paying breathers to vote for them. And here’s BI’s Josh Barro, who’s decided that darn it, he’s out loud and proud as a Democrat now. Here’s why he switched sides.

2. And here’s why Peter Thiel, the Silicon Valley billionaire who co-founded PayPal with Elon Musk and recently funded Hulk Hogan’s $145 million lawsuit against Gawker, just donated $US1.25 million to the Trump campaign.

3. Data! It’s a week of quality over quantity here in Australia, with RBA governor Philip Lowe speaking Tuesday morning ahead of the release of the October Board Minutes, but Thursday brings what is likely to be a strong headline employment print. In the US, some corporate heavyweights release their earnings and the third US presidential debate rolls out Wednesday before initial jobless claims and existing home sales Thursday. China’s big moment comes Wednesday with Q3 GDP and September retail sales, industrial production and fixed assets investment, but before that, on Tuesday, we’ll see New Zealand’s Q3 CPI and dairy auction figures. It’s all here in Greg McKenna’s NAB-powered weekly diary.

On markets, futures traders expect a 9-point fall in local stocks when the ASX opens at 10am. Iron ore has bolted to a 5-week high and the Aussie dollar is in demand.

4. Tim Cahill scored a goal on debut for Melbourne City:

#Socceroo star #TimCahill has scored his first A-League goal in style https://t.co/pyZNQOJLzD — ABC News 24 (@ABCNews24) October 16, 2016

5. Podcast! This week, we got hold of Martin O’Malley, the former Maryland governor who ran for the Democratic Party presidential nomination this year. Topical! Naturally, we asked him about Donald Trump, but he also had some fascinating views on connected cities and the role of leaders in an age of transparency and data-sharing between government departments. You can listen in below or find the show on iTunes here.

6. Had a great weekend? Then you probably got a little depressed around dinner time last night thinking about what happens today. You’re not alone – 76% of American workers say they get the Sunday night blues. But here’s how to tell if your case means it’s time to find a new job.

7. If the answer is yes, splurge on a laptop and a ticket to somewhere relaxing, warm and with a good internet connection. Learn any one of these 14 programming languages and you’ll always have a job. Just don’t expect it to get you in the door at Google – it looks like its nit-picky interview process is now turning great coders away.

8. Or head for Microsoft, where employees are now happier than Apple employees for the first time since UBS started tracking employee sentiment in 2012. Maybe that’s because the iPhone 7 didn’t blow everyone away – but here are 7 rumours about the iPhone 8 which could see all that change in a big way.

9. Housing and what to do about it is confusing. Homes are expensive and builders are just awful to deal with. Better off just buying a nice block of land somewhere and doing it all yourself:



PopUp House is only available in France, but it’s thinking of expanding. And given all you need is a screwdriver and between $200,000-$300,000 for a three-bedder, they could do worse than offer it to Down Under DIY specialists.

10. Had your heart broken lately? Here’s what going on right now in your brain and body to deal with it, according to science.

BONUS ITEM: In case you missed it, Tim Cahill scored a goal on debut:

Tom Cahill's first goal for Melbourne City. What a goal! Come home, @Tim_Cahill! pic.twitter.com/4mpzovlCGN — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) October 15, 2016

Yes, it was that good we had to show it twice.

Have a great day.

