1. Ooh look, another Prime Minister! You might have heard already that it’s Malcolm Turnbull’s ride on the roundabout now as Australia’s 29th leader. He pulled a swifty on Tony Abbott late yesterday afternoon, and when the dust had settled, 54 MPs told 44 other MPs they’d prefer to keep their jobs than watch Abbott eat another raw onion. (One member preferred to sit on the fence.) So here’s our wrap of a long night, starting with the ever-popular “stuff what he’s said” post:

2. So what did the markets make of it all? The same as they always have done – nothing. In 25 years of trading and such, Greg McKenna can only recall two political moments – Keating’s “banana republic” call and a budget impasse back in the 1990s – which got traders even mildy nervous. And overnight futures suggest more of the same today, with the SPI 200 December contract down just 19 points for some mild downward pressure.

3. The Aussie dollar climbed to 0.7130ish yesterday before the Turnbull challenge announcement, dipped back into the 0.7060/70 region and then went back to up to where it had fallen from and it was all business as usual. Iron ore ended a five-day rally.

4. Black-tie, informal, business casual — what does it all actually mean? We got so sick of wondering whether a tie was required or not, we asked longtime butler Charles MacPherson to clear it all up for us. So here’s his pictorial guide to invitational dress, including the definitive answer for “business casual”:

(And pray you never get told it’s “white tie”.)

5. So, the guy who’s getting his head stitched onto a healthy body has set a date for the transplant. This could be popular, but only if it works. People live in hope though, which is why they get their heads frozen for around $300,000 within minutes of their hearts stopping. Here’s what happens after that happens.

6. And here’s a bunch of scientists who think reviving a 30,000 year old virus found in the Siberian permafrost. Sorry, “giant” virus. Mollivirus is “bigger and much more genetically complex than today’s viruses”, the discovery team wrote, before assuring everyone it’s actually harmless and giving this actually very good reason to revive it.

7. Time for some housekeeping. Scientists have also discovered this one reason why not making your bed is actually more hygienic than making it every day. And supermodel Chrissy Teigan wants to be a celebrated cook one day, and she’s started off well by sharing her simple hack for softening real butter without melting a runny hole in the middle of it in a microwave.

8. Feel-good philanthropy story of the day. Jim Simons is the secretive, yet legendary founder of $US22 billion hedge fund Renaissance Technologies. He’s also a renowned mathematician and nowadays spends more time with his foundation Maths for America than with Renaissance. And he recently revealed he’s been giving some 800 maths and science teachers $US15,000 a year, just to top up their meagre wage, which has actually gone down an average of 1.3% … on 13 years ago.

9. In a New York bar last night, rocker Jack White wandered in and tried to take on Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney. Even though it didn’t eventuate, it was still much more entertaining than Floyd Mayweather’s (possible) final fight which saw him (possibly) retiring undefeated after toying with bum fighter Andre Berto. Defend, counterpunch, unanimous points victory. And one guy heckling: “What are thooooose?”



Someone yelled "what are those" to Floyd https://t.co/kXGrkEXgdf — Kent Murphy (@ReaIKentMurphy) September 14, 2015

10. Pulp non-Fiction. Someone’s dug up Quentin Tarantino’s original screenplay for the cult classic flick and found a common thread on the pages of his cast wishlist. Hint: It starts with “Gary” and ends with “Oldman”. The two are still yet to work together. Oh, and for Sam Jackson fans, the part of Jules actually wasn’t written with him in mind.

BONUS ITEM: Tasmania’s Taroona Fire Brigade brought its A-game:

A reminder that Australia getting a new prime minister is an ideal time to check the battery in your smoke alarm. — Taroona Fire Brigade (@taroona_fire) September 14, 2015

Have a great, brave new day, Australia.

