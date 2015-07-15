Snorkeling with sharks. Picture: Tahitiflyshoot

Good morning. Here’s what’s happened so far:

1. It should be another good day on the ASX after a spectacular rise of 1.9% yesterday. Chris Pash reported “all sectors were in the green” with about $30 billion in value added to the market. The session was the best day rally since mid-February, led by miners and banks, but retailers had a good day too.

2. The Aussie dollar has been getting some love since the release of the very solid NAB business survey yesterday. This morning the Aussie is still only in the mid 0.7450 region but has strengthened on the crosses.

3. There was a lot of action during the day, but not a lot of movement at the end of it in Shanghai. That may be different today with the release of Q2 GDP, industrial production and retail sales out of China. It’s not necessairly a lead, but yesterday we saw the release of a disastrous GDP for Singapore which fell a massive 4.6%.

4. Lance Armstrong knows a thing or two about cheating, but does that mean anyone cares when he points the finger at Tour de France leader Chris Froome and his Team Sky Tasmanian crutch Richie Porte? The disgraced cyclist tweeted this weirdly childish accusation overnight:

But someone else thinks something’s up – the BBC reported Team Sky’s computers have been hacked by critics desperate to prove something dodgy.

5. Here’s a couple of proper cheats. Two entire teams have been suspended for two years from making millions in India’s IPL tournament after bowlers were suspected of conceding runs for cash. The captains of the teams involved – Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals – are none other than the Test captains of this past Australian summer series, MS Dhoni and Steve Smith. But they’ve been cleared to join other teams.

6. There’s a company in NSW offering guided “ghost tours” of the spots in Belanglo forest where Ivan Milat buried bodies of his victims. Or was, until the local community found out and along with NSW premier Mike Baird, got extremely angry about it. Here’s their website, which was taken down yesterday, along with the line “Once you enter Belanglo State Forest you may never come out”:

But it wasn’t all ghoulish. Operators also offered “paranormal equipment and training”. And snacks and billy tea.

7. Feel good about yourself. There’s a few small things that you might be doing that people are judging you poorly on, like a floppy handshake or whether you look into your cup when you drink. Check our checklist here. And if you’re worried you haven’t saved enough for retirement, here’s how everyone in the US is going with that right now at your age.

8. If you thought Tony Abbott was an embarrassing leader (and just remember, many don’t), here’s Donald Trump pulling clear of Jeb Bush as the Republican nominee of choice for the 2016 US election.

9. NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft made its closest approach to Pluto last night, after nine years of hurtling through our solar system. NASA scientists took the option of sharing their immediate discoveries on Reddit. Things they didn’t know were Pluto has craters, an extremely thin atmosphere, snowfalls, and no secret moons. And that’s really just the beginning of New Horizons’ journey – it has a ton of tasks ahead.

10. Drone photography is a thing, and it can be truly stunning. Drone photography awards are also a thing, and here are eight winners from more than 5,000 entries in aerial photo-sharing website Dronestagram’s annual photo contest.

BONUS ITEM: The Rock has something to show you, and it’s a little graphic. (But he’s OK.)

A video posted by therock (@therock) on Jul 14, 2015 at 1:34pm PDT



