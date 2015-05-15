Getty A man in China identified only as ‘Xing’ made these Iron Man replica suits in a parking lot.

1. Johnny Depp will flee Australia today, along with his disgraced, possibly disease-ridden Yorkshire terriers Pistol and Boo in tow. News Ltd has the exclusive that Depp and wife Amber Heard could face hefty fines, criminal charges and even serve jail time if they are found to have willfully deceived Australian customs by bringing the dogs in on a private plane.

2. NAB’s global co-head of currency strategy Ray Attrill wrote in his morning note yesterday that “Glenn Stevens and Graeme Wheeler must be crying into their cornflakes” given the rally in the Aussie and Kiwi dollars. This morning, Stevens is smiling over his Weetbix.

3. On local markets, the ASX should have a good day today and will be challenging the 5,738/43 breakdown level as it tries to get back into the early year range. If the bond market rout is in hiatus then there is really no reason the ASX can’t have a solid recovery once it breaches back and through this resistance area. Bonds will be supportive with Westpac’s New Zealand strategist Imre Speizer reporting that “Australian 3yr government bond yields fell from 2.18% to 2.10% while the 10yr yield fell from 3.02% to 2.93%.”

4. In Asia yesterday, the Shanghai composite has a strong close recovering from down around half a per cent at 4pm Sydney to finish in the black. Likely after the solid price action in US and European markets, yesterday’s remarkable flat close will give way to further ebullience today. Hong Kong Q1 GDP is out today so traders will be watching that closely.

5. In China, the rich get richer and the poor get… richer? ANZ Research released a chart yesterday showing how China’s urban household incomes will change over the next 15 years. It’s eyepopping:

They also forecast that by 2030 per capita disposable income in urban areas will be in excess of $US30,000 in purchasing power parity terms. That’s triple the current rate.

6. If that means we’ll see more full-size replica Hulkbuster suits popping up, so much the better. 26-year-old Chinese middle school art teacher, Xing Yile, likes Iron Man so much he built a 3.4m replica of the brawny Iron Man suit in an underground car park. And that was just after seeing the trailer for “Avengers: Age of Ultron”.

7. Engineers make bags of cash, but the ones at the top also get great advice on how to make it last. Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google, Pinterest and Dropbox all invite Adam Nash, president and CEO of online investing service Wealthfront, to come give his personal finance presentation for their employees. It’s called “Personal Finance for Engineers,” but its concepts apply to anyone. Here it is, in 33 glorious slides.

8. Coca-Cola CEO Muhtar Kent was asked on the release of the company’s latest earnings “Beige Book” how he’s dealing with global economic forces. Kent came prepared – here’s his continent-by-continent rundown of where all the markets are at right now, and it’s pretty impressive.

9. Oh no they didn’t. Yesterday, during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya, Turkey, a number of high-profile attendees somehow got roped into singing “We Are The World”. And the spectacle of the representatives of the world’s leading military powers singing a song that is both unbearable and about 30 years out of date is harder to watch than that bit from “The Office” when David Brent tells Dawn she’s been made redundant, as a joke.

10. How to get the job you want when you’re not qualified for it. Aliza Licht, SVP of global communications at Donna Karan International, says it’s entirely possible. All you need to do is “reframe” your skill set – and she’s given us four great tips on how to do it. And you can start by applying to be Business Insider’s Video Games Correspondent.

BONUS ITEM: Cristiano Ronaldo has been working on his ‘W’ muscles, and the internet’s loving it:

