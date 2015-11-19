HBO Jon Snow died. Right? Picture: HBO

1. Let’s say you’re a builder trying to raise a family in one of Australia’s more economically depressed rural regions. You take $60 a day cash because if you don’t, the next guy will. But wait – the army recruiting officer drops in and says he’ll bump your pay up to $2100 a day, plus a new uniform, food and free medicine. According to this Syrian refugee, that’s the deal being offered by ISIS to join it ranks. And he should know, because he did.

2. To the markets, where we were wrong. Nobody cared about crashing commodities or BHP crumbling yesterday and traders ploughed on, topping up the ASX200 with a rise of 0.3%, thanks very much. That might have something to do with banks rallying, but we’ll give futures a chance to redeem themselves today. The US rally has fed into overnight trade with the December SPI200 contract up close to 1% with a 48 point gain. The dollar is boring and there’s no data out in Australia.

3. But there’s still BHP to watch out for. The world’s biggest miner has an AGM coming up today in Perth, just as shares are tanking epically. It closed yesterday on the Australian market down 2.75%, lower than the $20 mark at $19.81, and well down on this year’s high of $31.07. We’ll find out more about the Brazil dam burst and clean-up costs, so there’ll also be plenty of interest in the dividend policy.

4. People who hold these 11 jobs on average earn more than the median US income and typically work fewer than 39 hours a week. Translation: Here’s the 11 best jobs for people who don’t want to work a lot.

5. Saucery. This is “Ketchup Leather”:



More genius from the from the country that brought spray cheese kicking and screaming into the world. Science invented it for us so hamburger buns don’t go soggy when the sauce gets all up in the bread and makes everything a dismal mess. Here’s how it’s made.

6. It’s time to start using Facebook like a pro. Here’s 33 tips and tricks you may not know about which will take your social media game to the next level, including how to animate your profile pic and how to never get a request to play Candy Crush again. Ever.

7. Speaking of leveling up, you need to start playing these six video games, stat. They’ll help improve your problem-solving skills.

8. Here’s $US170 million worth of paint, canvas and artistic endeavour:

Christie’s Amedeo Modigliani’s ‘Nu Couché,’ painted 1917 to 1918.

Chinese billionaire Liu Yiqian bought it last week (it’s the second highest price ever paid for a painting), then gave this strange quote to the New York Times:

The message to the West is clear: We have bought their buildings, we have bought their companies, and now we are going to buy their art.

Uh, right.

But he also slapped it on his AmEx. Here’s why.

9. There’s a couple of huge tech IPOs about to drop. One is Tinder, the hookup app which CEO Sean Rad says is so wildly popular because it’s managed to solve “the biggest problem in humanity: that you’re put on this planet to meet people”. But then Rad went on to say some incredibly stupid stuff which makes us recall how Rad was once not CEO of Tinder while the company looked for “an adult CEO”.

The other is payments app Square. It launches tonight Oz time, and there’s no reason why it shouldn’t make a lot of investors very, very happy.

10. “Deadwood” star Ian McShane has been cast in “small but pivotal” role in the new season of “Game of Thrones”. He’s just revealed this morsel to Pop Goes the News that’s got fans in a tizz:

“I am responsible for bringing somebody back that you think you’re never going to see again. I’ll leave it at that.”

Here’s a look at some of the possible candidates.

BONUS ITEM: That “saucery” gag back there for one. But the full trailer for “Zoolander 2” has landed and Mugatu is chiselled after a stint in the pokey.

Have a great day.

