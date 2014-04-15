10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

This week’s shocking episode of Game of Thrones was the second-most-watched in the series’ history.

Good morning, and welcome to Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.

Bonus item: A bloke parked his BMW in front of a Boston fire hydrant, illegally. Duly, there was a fire in the area, and firefighters smashed through the windows to run a hose through his 3-series.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.