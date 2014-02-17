10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Australian snowboarder Belle Brockhoff, left, who has been receiving hate messages on social media over her sexuality but is bringing a sense of humour to it. Getty / Cameron Spencer

Good morning, and welcome to Monday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bonus item: Here’s a video of Imperial AT-AT walkers shooting moguls skiers at the Winter Olympics.

Have a great start to the week. I’m on Twitter: @colgo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.