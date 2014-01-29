10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Lara Bingle has been ordered to a driving offenders’ course. Photo: Getty

Good morning! Here’s your run-down for Wednesday.

Bonus item: Congratulations to the community of Henley Beach South in Adelaide, who have finally managed to secure a toilet for the esplanade. It has been reported with the immortal line: “IT HAS taken more than 15 years of lobbying by locals and more than $140,000 of ratepayers’ funds, but the wait for a toilet along the Esplanade at ­Henley Beach South is almost over.” Oh, the relief.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.