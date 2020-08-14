Photo by Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good morning, folks. TGIF.

1. The Age reports this morning that ‘patient zero’ for Victoria’s second wave was not a security guard as has been widely assumed, but a night manager at one of the quarantine hotels. It is presumed that person caught the virus from a returned traveller. Emails seen by The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald suggest “a considerable effort was then made to contain the spread of the infection.” There were 278 new cases of coronavirus and eight deaths in Victoria on Thursday.

2. The unemployment rate rose to 7.5% in July, as the number of unemployed Australians surpassed one million. Recorded before Victoria’s most recent lockdown, the numbers are expected to rise through August. Keep in mind that figure doesn’t include the 3.5 million workers being supported by JobKeeper.

3. $195 billion worth of mortgage deferrals will begin expiring next month. ASIC sent a letter to lenders on Thursday notifying them of its expectations once mortgage deferrals expire. The regulator has instructed lenders to begin contacting borrowers and assessing whether not they’ll be in a position to recommence repayments, and how to move forward if they can’t.

4. The New South Wales government is temporarily waiving fees for residents placed in hotel quarantine after returning from Victoria. Until September 11, you can return without forking out. NSW enforced mandatory hotel quarantine on residents returning from Victoria from August 7, with individuals initially having to foot the bill.

5. Solomon Lew’s Premier Investments, owner of brands like Just Jeans and Peter Alexander, expects record profits this year, despite the coronavirus hit. In a trading update on Thursday, Premier said it expected to lift full-year earnings before interest and tax by between 10.5% and 11%t to between $184.8 million and $185.8 million, compared with consensus forecasts of around $171 million.

6. Telstra announced its financial year results on Thursday, recording a 14.4% slide in profit to June 30. The telco attributed a $200 million loss to COVID-19, with the disappearance of international roaming fees being responsible for a large part of that. It forecast a lack of roaming charges would wipe another $200 million from the business this year, representing 50% of the total anticipated COVID-19 losses. Always fun to find out just how profitable your holiday Instagram posts are to the carriers.

7. Queensland theme park Dreamworld is reopening on September 16. While local tourism is expected, the number of travellers will be significantly reduced by Queensland’s border closures. “When you take New South Wales and Victoria out of the equation, which the Queensland Government has chosen to do, you’re really minimising your market,” David Beirman, Senior Lecturer in Tourism at the University of Technology Sydney told Business Insider Australia.

8. Here’s a weird one for you: Twiggy Forrest has “declared war on the tech giants” and has recruited a pack of academics and researchers to push for greater regulation of companies like Google and Facebook. This is ostensibly because of cryptocurrency scams circulating on social media using Twiggy’s name and face.

9. The sex work industry has been affected by public health orders restricting in-person work during the pandemic. Some are trying to earn an income from online sex work, but are finding the transition can be hard to navigate. “It’s an adaptation for sex workers to move to online work, if they’re able to do so. And I think there’s a lot of barriers to consider,” said Gala Vanting, spokesperson for the Scarlett Alliance, Australia’s peak body for sex workers.

The impact that COVID-19 has had on Australian sex workers. pic.twitter.com/QFiF1NlFhn — Scarlet Alliance (@scarletalliance) July 28, 2020

10. Apple just removed the wildly popular game ‘Fortnite’ from the App Store over a dispute about in-app purchases. Epic, the company behind the game, filed a lawsuit against Apple on Thursday, claiming the company engaged in “unfair and anti-competitive actions.” It also released a video ripping on Apple’s classic “1984” ad to get their customers fired up.

BONUS ITEM

Living for this.

Overweight Chinese man's big belly saves him from falling down a well https://t.co/naH4AOvucW pic.twitter.com/OveqZi1Egv — New York Post (@nypost) August 12, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.