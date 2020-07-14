Getty Gladys Berejiklian

Hello team.

1. The NSW government has moved to tighten some social restrictions again thanks to an increase in coronavirus cases. The restrictions are quite mild though – for now. Group bookings at pubs will be reduced from 20 people back to 10, and large venues will not be allowed more than 300 patrons. Expect a more detailed announcement on this later today.

2. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says more restrictions are very much on the table. “I can’t guarantee we won’t need to go further,” she said on 2GB radio this morning. “We cannot have people mingling, we cannot have people letting their guard down, and unfortunately that is happening all too frequently for our liking,” she said.

3. It comes as a COVID-19 case was traced to popular Sydney casino The Star. The venue has been fined $5000 for breaching public health orders. I’m sure that will sting! Meanwhile, more than 20 COVID-19 cases have been traced to The Crossroads Hotel in Casula.

4. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the real unemployment rate is 13.3% – about double the official figure. The discrepancy is because the official rate doesn’t include those Australian workers who have stopped looking for employment during COVID-19. It could suggest the government is taking unemployment more seriously as Frydenberg prepares his July 23 budget update.

5. The AFR reports this morning that the government plans to extend JobKeeper in some form past September – but that some businesses are being warned not to sign back up. Why? Well, employees on JobKeeper are still accruing annual leave and entitlements as normal, and if the business eventually needs to make some redundancies, they’ll have to pay those out.

6. Rideshare service DiDi is pushing into 20 more locations in Australia, as part of its battle against competitors Uber and Ola. Included are cities like Adelaide, Canberra, Wollongong and Mackay. It comes as DiDi and its competitors try to claw back users after they took massive hits during the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

7. The University of Queensland (UQ) began human trials of its coronavirus vaccine on Monday. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) tapped the university to develop the vaccine back in January. Up to 120 people were required for the trial but 4000 people expressed their willingness to take part.

8. Coronavirus immunity starts to fade away just weeks after people show symptoms, a new study by UK scientists showed. King’s College London research found that the presence of antibodies peaked three weeks after symptoms appeared, before fading away. In some cases, the antibodies were undetectable three months afterward. One of the UK study’s authors said it put “another nail in the coffin of the dangerous concept of herd immunity”.

9. Hackers have been selling stolen login credentials on the dark web for years – but a new audit this month shows just how rampant the practice has become. More than 15 billion username-password pairs are circulating, stemming from more than 100,000 breaches, according to research from cybersecurity firm Digital Shadows. The audit found that hackers make the most money selling stolen banking logins, with an average price of $US70 each, while logins for video games and file sharing services are among the least valuable.

10. New York City Health officials reported zero coronavirus-related deaths for the first time since the city’s first reported fatality in March. This is significant, as it was once the epicentre of the infection in the US, which in turn is the epicentre of the infection globally. But Florida beat the previous daily record of new infections – 12,487 – which had been set by New York in April, reporting more than 15,000 coronavirus cases in a single day on Sunday.

BONUS ITEM

Dunno about this one.

This "flying sports car" was made using drone technology pic.twitter.com/qWkosuUti9 — Tech Insider (@techinsider) July 13, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.