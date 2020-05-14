Getty Images

Good morning. Following the confirmation that NSW will allow pubs to reopen from Friday – for ten people, under very strict conditions – you can safely assume I was thinking about going to the pub for the entire time I was writing this newsletter.

1. A new challenger approaches in the negotiations to buy Virgin Australia: the Queensland Government. The state’s brand new treasurer, Cameron Dick, announced he had appointed the state’s investment arm to manage its bid for the collapsed airline. He said the investment could take the form of “a direct equity stake, a loan, guarantee or other financial incentives”.

Look mate, just stick to cruise ships … https://t.co/Cb4AArVokL — Cameron Dick (@camerondickqld) May 13, 2020

2. Who are the favourites to buy Virgin, anyway? Three challengers are firming up to lead the final group of bidders: Brookfield, BGH Capital and Bain Capital. The deadline for bids is this Friday. In this report there was speculation a fourth bidder might emerge, and – as you’ve seen above – one certainly did.

3. Pub! Pub! Pub! Pub! Apologies, got swept up in the moment. The NSW government has confirmed pubs and clubs attached to a restaurant can reopen across NSW this Friday. Of course, social distancing measures must be in place, and only 10 people can be allowed in at once. “Bars and gaming facilities will remain closed, however table service for alcohol with a meal will be allowed,” a spokesperson told 9NEWS. “Takeaway services can continue to operate as at present.”

4. Wild property numbers from the Commonwealth Bank yesterday. The bank has predicted prices could fall by as much as a third if we don’t end up getting that much-vaunted V-shaped recovery from the coronavirus downturn that everyone keeps banging on about. Even its base case has worsened slightly, expecting 11% falls if the recovery is speedy. Look, it’s a buyer’s market, let’s say.

5. Australian wage growth looks to turn negative over the coming year or two, as the country slips into downturn. The latest ABS data shows wages were slowing of their own accord even without the coronavirus – slipping to just 2.1% before the government shutdown even began. Economists expect wage growth will continue shrinking as unemployment shoots past 10% and workers are put in no position to negotiate.

6. Atlassian made another acquisition. It scooped up Halp, which makes help desk software that integrates with popular messaging platform Slack. Incidentally, and totally unrelatedly, Slack went down yesterday morning causing a significant dip in worldwide productivity between the hours of 9 and 10, including here at Business Insider Australia.

7. BuzzFeed has announced it will end its Australian news production “both for economic and strategic reasons”. The team here was already reduced after an earlier round of layoffs last year. BuzzFeed News made a strong initial play into the local news sector, making a name for itself with unique politics coverage. “Both for economic and strategic reasons, we are going to focus on news that hits big in the United States during this difficult period,” the company said.

8. Ford Australia has been making face shields for healthcare workers as the country continues to gear up to fight coronavirus. “It’s great that our team has been able to quickly pivot to put their skills towards producing the face shield while also continuing their global work designing and engineering pick-up trucks and SUVs,” Ford Australia & New Zealand President and CEO Kay Hart said. We spoke to Chief Engineer Steven Crosby about what it took for the company to shift gears.

9. Airline passenger traffic probably won’t return to pre-crisis levels until 2023, says the International Air Transport Association (IATA). “COVID’s effects on air travel are certainly going to last a number of years with no quick rebound to 2019 levels,” the global airline body’s Chief Economist Brian Pearce said.

10. Tesla and Elon Musk are continuing their warpath against coronavirus restrictions over in the US. The company is reportedly reopening its Nevada Gigafactory after it went against local rules to restart production in California. Nevada recently began its “Phase One” reopening plan, which allows some businesses like restaurants and retailers to reopen with restrictions.

BONUS ITEM

You may have strong feelings either way about Australia’s contact tracing app, but spare a thought for the Brits. The UK government accidentally left plans for its COVID-19 contact-tracing app on a publicly accessible Google Drive.

