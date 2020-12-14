Getty Images

Good morning all. Welcome to what is for many the last working week of the year, when we all do our very best work.

1. A report from Boston Consulting Group has exposed a “clear expectation gap” between employers and employees on the continuation of working from home arrangements. So much for the ‘new normal’. The report, in the Nine papers this morning, says that while two-thirds of employees want a hybrid model of remote work, employers predict it will only be available to about 40% of staff.

2. Australian businesses are hiring at a rate not seen for more than 12 months. Analysis from job site Indeed provided exclusively to Business Insider Australia shows that there are currently 3.7% more advertised positions in Victoria, and 4.7% more in the rest of the country, than there was the same time last year. The strong hiring figures reflect well for a resurgent economy – but, with some sectors badly lagging others, the recovery is clearly uneven.

3. Crown Resorts is facing a new shareholder class action from investors who say they were “misled” by poor governance leading to the casino giant’s current money laundering allegations. The class action, being run by lawyers at Maurice Blackburn, says shareholders expected the company to have best-in-field compliance measures in place, which it did not. “Instead it appears Crown’s systems left the company potentially exposed to criminal activity happening on its premises and through its bank accounts,” said class actions principal Miranda Nagy.

4. Australians got in on the action of last week’s Airbnb IPO. Local trading platform Stake calling the trading spike the largest it had seen surrounding an IPO. Looking ahead, analysts say there are “significant risks” to the company’s performance, but – if the vaccine rollout is successful and growth remains strong – there is also a lot of potential.

5. The recent tech IPO explosion has led a few challengers to pump the brakes on their own offerings. Affirm is delaying its planned IPO until next year, coming shortly after Roblox decided to postpone its offering until next year to seek a higher price. The recent IPO frenzy has been accelerated by the strong trading debuts of Airbnb and DoorDash earlier this week.

6. The FDA commissioner says he hopes the first coronavirus vaccine in the US could be administered on Monday local time. Trucks carrying the vaccine could be seen pulling out of Pfizer’s facilities in Michigan earlier Sunday as they make their way to a UPS hub in Kentucky before they are shipped across the US. While vaccinations will soon begin in the US, it will be a months-long rollout that depends on state government plans that will likely prioritise vaccinations for healthcare workers and at-risk populations.

7. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now more fully involved in the daily operations of the company, after having spent the past few years almost exclusively focused on long-term projects. The plethora of disruptions caused by COVID-19, including supply chain lockdowns and shipment delays, pushed Bezos to become more involved in the here-and-now issues facing the company. Sources told Business Insider what that was like.

8. Mark Zuckerberg told Facebook employees in a company all-hands meeting on Thursday that they wouldn’t need to get a COVID-19 vaccine to return to the office. A Facebook representative confirmed this to Business Insider and added that Zuckerberg told employees he was looking forward to getting a vaccine himself. Facebook employees won’t be asked to return to the office until July at the earliest.

9. Brexit trade talks will be extended following a “constructive” call between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Johnson and von der Leyen say negotiators will continue to talk this week as the UK’s exit from the EU single market approaches on December 31. Both sides had insisted that the deadline for a breakthrough in talks was Sunday, with Johnson insisting a no-deal Brexit was “very likely.”

10. Germany will enter a stricter lockdown lasting through Christmas and into the new year, the chancellor, Angela Merkel, said Sunday. It’s the latest European country to concede the virus had gotten out of control. “We are forced to act, and we’re acting too,” Merkel said in Berlin, according to The Associated Press.

BONUS ITEM

Ever wonder how much money the average Australian influencer makes? Considering getting in on the action yourself perhaps? A new report from global analytics company HypeAuditor gives some indication.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.