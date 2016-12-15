Who’s bad? Picture: Universal Pictures

1. The US Fed hiked rates and no one was surprised. But they can’t complain too much anyway – it’s still the lowest interest rates anyone has enjoyed since back when writing was the new disruptive technology:

Image: BAML

Fed chair Janet Yellen began her explanation by “recognising the considerable progress the economy has made towards our dual objectives of maximum employment and price stability”. We’re covering that speech in full as it happens.

2. So, markets had something else to think about besides Trumponomics. With the hawks suddenly in view, the big moves came. Stocks fell, the US dollar got on the march and commodities were under pressure. Back here in Australia, it’s not going to be a great day. Futures traders have the SPI 200 17 points down, the Aussie dollar is plunging and iron ore’s also getting whacked.

3. And if that’s not bad enough, Payless Shoes went bust. Yet somewhere in the world, people are rich and lazy enough to fork out $970 for sneakers that lace themselves. Dennis Green finally got to try on the Nikes the world’s been waiting for since 1989.

4. It’s a big three days for office Christmas parties. And if the telly can rerun Die Hard, Bad Santa and Trading Places, we can rerun GS Elevator’s rules for surviving your office Christmas party. Because they’re also excellent, including such wisdom nuggets as:

Spread rumours about people you don’t like: “Danny’s made three trips to the bathroom stall in the last hour. That’s weird, right?”

Don’t check your work emails. No one is impressed, and

Don’t flirt or dance with junior staff at the main event. Wait until the after party

There are 18 more here. Pay attention.

5. Amazon Prime Video has arrived in Australia. All you need to know is you’ll not only get The Grand Tour, all the content is available offline. And it’s a lot cheaper than Netflix and Stan – about $8 a month once the six-month $4 introductory period is up. Which is amazing value, and we’re not saying that just because Amazon boss Jeff Bezos owns a bit of us. Check out the catalogue. And know that Facebook is about to get into producing its own shows too.

6. Meanwhile, somewhere in the English countryside:



Amazon Prime began actually delivering actual packages to people with actual drones. It’s allowed to because in July, the UK government said it could fly drones “beyond line of sight”.

7. Bezos himself was making his way to Trump Tower while all this was going on, along with Elon Musk, Satya Nadella, Ginny Rometty, Larry Page, Sheryl Sandberg, Tim Cook, Peter Thiel and Eric Schmidt. The shots from the lobby as they all piled in to meet president-elect Donald Trump were as star-studded and about 100 times wealthier than any Hollywood red carpet. Check out the seating:

Musk and Uber CEO Travis Kalanick have already joined Trump’s economic advisory team.

8. “Donald Trump is gonna get us killed.” That’s Michael Moore’s latest prediction after learning that Trump isn’t interested in daily security briefings. So when the head of the US Pacific Command says the US is “ready to confront” China in the South Pacific, it’s good to know we can now at least count on a solid deployment of the world’s most deadly planes winging its way to our shores.

9. The startup space in Australia just got a major new player. There’s no point waiting for half-baked government support when a big player like RocketSpace comes to town. It’s opening up campuses in Sydney Melbourne and Brisbane next year which will be replicas of its San Francisco workspaces. The ones which helped incubate Uber, Spotify and 16 other unicorns.

10. A retiree found a 530-year-old sketch by Leonardo da Vinci and it’s already worth $21 million. Don’t you just hate it when that happens?

BONUS ITEM: The trailer for Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” is out, and it’s got Kenneth Branagh in it. But we’ve had enough doom, gloom and war today, so here’s the trailer for Despicable Me 3:

Have a great day.

