Ready to shake things up after getting out of this gold elevator. Photo: Nigel Farage / Twitter

Good morning.

1. Look at iron ore go:

This stunning rally now has the spot price more than 100% higher from its lows 11 months ago. The Australian government is starting to take an interest, with the federal resources minister saying this could add billions to the budget bottom line if sustained. “Donald Trump is good for fossil fuels, good for steel and good for Australia,” Senator Matt Canavan said today. Leave aside the fact that the rally had been building steam for the last couple of months and blew off at the end of last week. Anyway, iron ore futures are up again.

2. Markets are likely to remain volatile in the week ahead as investors continue to try getting a handle on what a Trump presidency will really look like. The global stock rally lost momentum on Friday, with the Dow finishing up just a bit and the broader S&P 500 losing a little bit of ground. The US dollar is stronger across the board and the Aussie has been caught up in it, sinking to a one-month low. the basic materials sector of the S&P 500 was down down 1.26% and we could end up with a market that is down more than the 15 points the SPI traders were suggesting at the close Saturday morning. Australian futures point to a slightly lower open.

3. Looking at the week ahead, and we start today with a crucial data dump from China on Industrial Production, Retail Sales and Fixed Assets Investment. Janet Yellen testifies on Thursday and there are 10 other Fed speeches across the week. There’s some second-tier US data spread across the week including Retail Sales, Empire Manufacturing, and Business Inventories on Tuesday. On Thursday in Australia we get the monthly employment data. Here’s the full diary.

4. Malcolm Turnbull has done something interesting, announcing yesterday a deal to resettle refugees on Manus Island and Nauru in the United States. It’s been under negotiation for a year and means many of the people in Australian offshore processing centres will be able to live in the US.

5. So yeah, Trump. Here’s the man of the people with UK Independence Party founder Nigel Farage standing in a shiny gold lift:

It was a great honour to spend time with @realDonaldTrump. He was relaxed and full of good ideas. I'm confident he will be a good President. pic.twitter.com/kx8cGRHYPQ — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 12, 2016

This morning, the news broke that the anti-establishment candidate will chose Republican National Committee Reince Priebus as his chief of staff. However, this Washington insider appointment will be balanced by the pick of Steve Bannon, executive chair of the conservative news service Breitbart, as chief strategist.

6. The destruction of middle-skilled jobs. This chart from Bridgewater Associates, the world’s biggest hedge fund, shows how jobs across the US and Europe have been hit by globalization, and the loss of jobs to other countries and to technology.

Bridgewater Associates.

France features in there and Marine Le Pen, the leader of that country’s far-right National Front, believes Brexit and Trump are signs of an emerging new-world order. “I wish that in France also the people upend the table, the table around which the elite are dividing up what should go to the French people,” she said in an interview with the BBC.

7. Here’s someone who predicted Trump would win five times. It’s Jim Edwards, Business Insider UK editor, who also said:

He would need only a minority of the popular vote to do so (gaining a majority in the electoral college).

He would do it by increasing his support from white voters.

And — based on a theory by an obscure Republican election strategist from Maine named Matthew Gagnon — Trump would take Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Those are traditionally Democratic states that haven’t been won by a Republican since the 1980s.

All correct.

Jim explains how it all came about here.

8. NZ was struck by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake overnight with south island residents being woken by the quake and then the sound of tsunami evacuation warning sirens. Two people have died but the waves, which authorities were warning may have been up to five metres high, mercifully never arrived.

9. It’s Supermoon day, and a little Sydney beach suburb may have a problem. The moon is usually 385,000km away, but now it’s almost 30,000km closer – the nearest it has been in 68 years. So the full moon tonight should be quite nice. Anyway, someone created a Facebook event alerting people to it and suggesting people might want to watch it at Bronte, a quiet pocket of Sydney’s wealthy eastern suburbs. 48,000 people have registered interest as of this morning, and 16,000 say they are going.

10. The worst McMansions, explained. Anonymous architecture writer “Kate” has been collecting her favourite examples of the most gaudy and nonsensically designed McMansions she can find. They’re all on McMansionHell.com, with helpful annotations like this:

“Kate” picked 20 of the worst and we’ve got them in a gallery of suburban shame here.

