1. Surely, Donald Trump can’t make it to election day. We’d like to link you to something about someone alleging he did something creepy, but there are just so many to choose from, here’s Michelle Obama teeing off on The Don instead. We’ll give you a list in a sec, but first, just for a laugh, you also have to read why this UKIP leader reckons Trump will win. And now:

Hillary, right now without skin suit. pic.twitter.com/s1aC1OxHVI — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) October 13, 2016

2. To markets, and US stocks recovered even though Europe had a bad night. That’s helped futures trades on the ASX with the December SPI 200 contract. Up 11 points overnight suggests a good start to the day. Although the miners look crook after Citi just downgraded BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto to “sell”. The Australian dollar staged a comeback overnight and is sitting at .7568.

3. Last year, the number of US billionaires grew by 5. The number of European billionaires grew by 12. Asia got 33. Of those, 24 were from China. Last September, and this might sound familiar, the Chinese government earmarked innovation reform as a priority. In the same time, it looks like Australia, where PM Malcolm Turnbull’s “ideas boom” has been in place for roughly the same time, got… no new billionaires. In fact, it looks like we lost two.

4. HERE IT IS. Despite all that business about stifling innovation, our biggest battle in the past few weeks was culling this definitive list of the most influential and brilliant people going around right now in Australian tech. We capped it at 100, but it could have been much, much more. Grab a coffee, settle in and be proud to be Australian right now.

5. So you can make it without policy support. But you might also choose to solve one of these five problems instead, which will make you an instant billionaire.

6. After yesterday’s alarming – or encouraging, depends on where you’re at in the market – report that Sydney house prices are going flat for three years, it could be time to look elsewhere for bargains. Here’s one if you’ve got $20 million – the world’s largest log cabin. It’s on the shores of Lake Superior in Michigan and that $20 million price tag is half of what it was last week. That’s probably because it’s hideous – take a look inside.

7. The third, and most likely final, trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has been released:



More Vader! But still just another teensy glimpse, which is killing BI’s Kirsten Acuna.

8. And J.K. Rowling has confirmed she’s working on two more movies in her Harry Potter spinoff series, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and that there will actually be five movies in all when she’s done.

Ka. Ching.

9. You might hate your job but just don’t know it, so here are 21 signs your job is making you miserable, including that one about how you struggle to get out of bed. If you tick a lot of those off, you’ll also need to know these 29 brilliant questions to ask at the end of every job interview.

10. In fact, you don’t even need to open your mouth to be brilliant. Here’s the science that proves changing the way you stand can instantly make you look more successful.

Have a great weekend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

