Some intestinal fortitude required. Picture: Getty Images

Good morning. It’s a big week…

1. …in which we’ll find out if the US Fed will instigate the country’s first tightening cycle since June 2004. That happens Friday, but it’s all you’ll hear about until then, sorry. Analysts at Morgan Stanley’s interest rate research team are on the “sit pat” side of the ledger and have published a great research note which highlights the four options they think the Fed has and the probability of each of them actually happening.

2. So let’s cut straight to the footy finals.

In the AFL, the winners were: West Coast, Fremantle, Adelaide, North Melbourne. Still in it: Sydney and Hawthorn. The losers: Western Bulldogs, Richmond, the thousands of Freo fans who booed each one of Adam Goodes’ 25 disposals. Next week: Hawthorn vs Adelaide, MCG, Friday, 7.50pm; Sydney vs North Melbourne, ANZ, Saturday, 7.20pm.

In the NRL, the winners were: Storm, Bulldogs, Broncos, Sharks. Still in it: Roosters, Cowboys. The losers: Dragons, Rabbitohs, ref Gavin Badger who watched Bronco Adam Blair hold Johnathan Thurston down for 15 seconds and out of a key sixth-tackle play. Next week: Roosters vs Bulldogs, Friday, 7.55pm. Cowboys vs Sharks, Saturday 7.40pm.

3. Tony Abbott’s future is on the line, again. But it’s different this time, as the Canning by-election looms. The Coalition is expected to win, but here’s why a vicious swing against them could spell doom for the PM… or a double-dissolution snap election.

4. Markets are “mostly positive.” That’s Greg McKenna’s take on a week that was not un-volatile but still managed to creep up a percentage point or two in the US and China. In Australia, the ASX only rose 30 points over the week with the 200 index ending the week at 5,071 – a gain of 0.6 per cent. Traders are most likely to stay put until Friday’s FOMC decision, but futures rallied 25 points on Friday night and the Chinese data over the weekend might get things moving.

5. In a otherwise quiet week here in data, the US Fed announcement on Thursday could already be influencing traders, given the collapse of volumes on the ASX Friday to around $2.6 billion from the usual $4-$4.5 billion. TD Securities chief Asia-Pac macro strategist Annette Beacher says don’t expect anything in tomorrow’s RBA Minutes, but Wednesday’s Westpac Leading Index of economic growth could be a good indicator of where Australia’s economy is heading. Meh. You might find some global highlights in Westpac’s full diary of all the key events and data for the week.

6. Building a man-cave? Here’s 16 items to put on your Christmas wishlist, starting with this best pool table ever:

7. The Trump train rolls on as the US uber-boss suddenly finds himself in a stunningly good position against Hillary Clinton if he gets the Republican nod to run for US president next year. Love him or hate him, Trump’s life has been undeniably fascinating. But it’s also complicated, so we condensed it into this simple infographic.

8. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s journey to billions has been much shorter and sweeter. The ride-sharer is now the world’s most valuable startup, priced at $US50 billion. Here’s a breakdown of Kalanick’s insane and wildly successful journey so far, including this tweet that started it all:

9. This is popular. BI readers are looking for jobs that pay more, but stress them less. We didn’t find them, but we have found 19 high-paying jobs that crack-or-crumble types should completely avoid.

10. And if that looks too hard for you, here’s some advice from a self-made millionaire who says this one seemingly innocuous daily habit could be keeping you from getting rich.

BONUS ITEM: Japanese pro-wrestler Manabu Nakanishi’s breakfast:

Have a great day.

