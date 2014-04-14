10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Australia

Martin Skrtel of Liverpool celebrates scoring against Man City with Steven Gerrard. Photo: Getty

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

Bonus item: A New York-based Australian cinematographer used a drone-mounted camera to shoot this stunning video of Sydney while he was at home over the summer. It’s worth a look if you haven’t seen it doing the rounds over recent days.

EYE SPY : Sydney City from Glenn Fowler on Vimeo.

Have a great Monday. I’m on Twitter: @colgo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.