Morning everyone. And TGIF!

Well, that was a waste of everyone’s time. Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed that, despite the very public begging of Scott Morrison, she won’t be running for the federal seat of Warringah at the next federal election. “I’m looking forward to a much less public life,” she told 2GB. Well, the federal press gallery had something to write about for a week, so let’s chalk it up as a win. For someone.

Five- to 11-year-olds can be vaccinated against COVID-19 from early January. The Pfizer jab has now received approval from ATAGI, and bookings will be able to be made soon. “This will bring great relief to so many mums and dads, who now have a choice on what’s best for their kids. They can have peace of mind knowing this has the tick from the best medical regulators in the world,” Scott Morrison said.

Job listings on SEEK hit new record highs in November, and sit 50% higher than in November 2020. Hospitality and tourism job listings led the way as coronavirus lockdowns faded away. Applications per listing have fallen too, said SEEK managing director Kendra Banks.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Housing Minister Michael Sukkar announced another extension of the government’s Home Guarantee Scheme. It is among several policies launched this year by the government to address housing affordability. Morrison said as many as 4,651 unused guarantee credits from the 2020-21 financial year would be reissued.

Binance Australia has become the world’s first digital currency exchange to make ESG commitments. CEO Leigh Travers, said he hopes the framework will help change people’s minds about crypto’s carbon footprint. He argued that Elon Musk triggered a lot of “misinformation” about the industry’s efforts with a tweet about bitcoin last year.

Most major super funds have some kind of exposure to nuclear weapons, according to a new report from the Australia Institute. Australian Super, the nation’s largest fund, was found to have $1.5 billion in nuclear weapons holdings. Some funds omit nuclear weapons from their “controversial” investment exclusions.

Instagram is bringing back its chronological feed, which it got rid of in 2016. The app has been using an engagement-based ranking, which has become controversial. The algorithm has been found to prioritise divisiveness, violence, and misinformation.

China Evergrande’s overseas bonds are officially in default, Fitch said on Thursday. Fitch cut the property developer’s debt further into junk territory after it missed a key interest payment. Evergrande warned earlier this week there’s “no guarantee” it could make its debt repayments.

Ethereum transaction fees are running red hot as people pile onto the network for NFTs and DeFi. The high costs are infuriating users and sending many towards other blockchains such as solana. Developers are scrambling to fix the problem, which could threaten ethereum’s top-dog status.

UK MPs are furious with Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the worst few days of his premiership. His administration is being rocked by claims that it broke COVID rules to party during lockdown. One Tory MP told Insider that the scandal had made it harder for Johnson to lead his party. He’s facing calls to resign from opposition parties.

BONUS ITEM

Interesting read in the AFR speaking to the Afterpay cofounders about what’s next for fintech.