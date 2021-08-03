Good morning!

Victoria’s daily coronavirus numbers are in – and it’s zeroes across the board. The state has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in the community for the first time in three weeks. There are now 99 active cases of coronavirus across the state, down from yesterday’s total of 124.

NSW Health has added or updated advice for 174 sites across Greater Sydney on its list of COVID-19 exposure sites. It was too many to tweet, which isn’t a great sign. But there’s good news: only two of those have been identified as a close contact location. The state recorded 199 cases yesterday, slightly lower than the previous few days.

The Nine papers report that Australians could use “a QR-code vaccine certificate” for international travel under a multimillion-dollar federal government plan to reopen the borders. But there’s some internal dispute within the Coalition as to whether this should apply to domestic travel too, with the conservative wing of the government not so keen on that idea. The plan involves linking vaccination status to MyGov accounts, which might trigger a fight-or-flight response in anyone who has ever received a message in their MyGov inbox.

The Reserve Bank kept interest rates on hold at 0.10%, to no one’s great surprise. But the Sydney lockdown and outbreaks around the country mean it stands ready to expand its bond buying program. The RBA Board recommitted to purchase at least $4 billion per week of bonds and says it will continue to be “flexible”.

Qantas has announced it will stand down 2,500 staff for two months as it grapples with the continued lockdown in Greater Sydney and outbreaks in other areas of the country. The Transport Workers Union (TWU) has criticised the move, arguing it fails to adequately protect workers’ job security and income. The decision comes after the government announced new assistance for the airline industry on Monday.

Scott Morrison rejected Labor’s proposal to pay $300 to every Australian who gets a jab. The prime minister described it as a “$6 billion cash splash” which is “a vote of no-confidence and an insult to Australians”. “Those 80 per cent of older Australians who have turned up [to be vaccinated so far], they didn’t need the cash,” he said. C’mon Scott. Give me three hundo.

NSW’s vaccination booking websites weren’t working as smoothly as they could. So one software engineer decided he’d make one better. Fraser Hemphill’s site, CovidQueue, aggregates info from multiple state government websites to help users book an appointment to get their shot. He joins a number of Australians who made it their mission through the pandemic to make government data more legible.

South-west Sydney has the lowest full vaccination rate of any Sydney region, new Health Department data shows. The findings come as eight local government areas in the region endure harsh lockdowns through the state’s COVID-19 outbreak. Community groups have called for further vaccine outreach, taking the region’s diverse cultural and language groups into account.

Afterpay’s sale to Square might be just the life raft investors need. Payment consultant Brad Kelly told Business Insider Australia that founders Nick Molnar and Anthony Eisen are getting out of the sector right before major competitive threats and increased regulatory oversight put Afterpay’s future at serious risk. “Afterpay had Apple, the largest company in the world, PayPal, the world’s biggest payment gateway, Citibank, one of the world’s biggest banks, as well as Australia’s largest, the Commonwealth Bank, all breathing down its neck,” he said.

As an example of how the rest of the world is handling the thorny question of vaccination: New York City will require proof of vaccination for indoor activities including going to restaurants, gyms, and performances. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the rule and a Key to NYC Pass on Tuesday morning. Official data indicates that nearly 40% of city residents are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

