Commonwealth Bank says buy now, pay later users are significantly more likely to overdraw their accounts than customers who do not use BNPL services. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, bank data tendered for a parliamentary inquiry shows 7.2% of BNPL users overdrew their accounts over the last financial year, compared to 3.9% of non-BNPL users of a similar age. CBA now runs its own BNPL service, but argues other operators should undertake more stringent credit checks than currently required.

Senator Jacqui Lambie has accused One Nation’s Senator Malcolm Roberts of leaking her personal phone number, subjecting her to verbal abuse. Her phone number appeared on Roberts’ Facebook page after Lambie opposed One Nation’s anti-vaccine mandate bill in Parliament. The Sydney Morning Herald reports Lambie, Labor, and the Coalition have all called on Roberts to apologise, but he is yet to do so.

Australia is officially in a La Niña weather pattern, the Bureau of Meteorology has declared. In short: Australia should expect summer to be wetter and cooler than usual, especially over the east coast. Severe rainfall, flooding, and cyclones are also on the cards. Just what we all needed after two years of pandemic life.

The Bureau has declared that a #LaNiña has developed in the tropical Pacific. Typically during La Niña, there is above average rainfall for eastern, northern and central parts of Australia. pic.twitter.com/4KJeKsVI6A — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) November 23, 2021

Australia’s tech industry is reckoning with its skills shortage through tech training programs. Amazon’s AWS says 200,000 Australian students have now completed the free, publicly available re/Start tech training program, while Adobe’s Skill Finder initiative has seen more than 75,000 course completions in the year after it launched. As a result of the international border closure, Deloitte estimates local firms will need to upskill an extra 200,000 tech workers over the next few years.

Employers aren’t signing off on bonuses at the rate reports suggest, Westpac says, as Australia undergoes a “modest” wage growth recovery. Businesses from across the country, mostly in the professional, financial services, and hospitality sectors, seemed poised to offer staff major bonuses to attract and retain staff. Wages growth continues to undergo a modest recovery, but Justin Smirk, senior economist at Westpac, said there was “little evidence” in September’s figures to suggest that bonuses were being deployed in any major way.

Musician and education activist Isaiah Firebrace today presented a 290,000 signature-strong petition in Canberra, calling for First Nations history to be taught in schools. In his Change.org campaign, Firebrace, a young Yorta Yorta and Gunditjmara man, said “not teaching our kids Australia’s true history is no longer acceptable — our kids deserve to be taught the real history of this country”. The push to include Indigenous Australian history in the classroom comes amid a broader dispute over the direction of the national curriculum. In April, Federal Education Minister Alan Tudge said tweaks to the lesson plan should not come “at the expense of dishonouring our Western heritage”.

Australian iron ore billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest has made a $5 million investment in a medicinal cannabis firm. Forrest channelled his funds into Perth-based health technology company Emyria, amid rapid growth in the sector in Australia. “We believe evidence-based, and properly registered, medicinal cannabis and novel psychedelic treatments have massive growth potential across global healthcare jurisdictions,” said John Hartman, chief investment officer of the Forrest family’s investing arm, Tattarang.

Voters in marginal seats overwhelmingly support the increase of income support payments, new data shows. A solid majority of voters in five marginal federal seats agree that JobSeeker should be above the poverty line, according to new electorate-level polling commissioned by the Australian Council of Social Service. The findings come ahead of a likely May 2022 election, which advocates say is a chance for new approaches to the social security system.

Over in the US, shares of Zoom Video plunged as much as 17% Tuesday. The video chat giant revealed better-than-expected third quarter earnings but projected a revenue slowdown as the pandemic subsides and people return to in-person work. It’s another interesting data point in the potential work-from-home revolution.

Ghislaine Maxwell doesn’t want jurors to see a copy of the “little black book” convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein kept in his mansion that listed contact information for their rich and powerful friends. Maxwell stands accused of recruiting and grooming young girls for abuse by Epstein, who died in jail while awaiting trial in 2019. Her attorneys say the copy of the infamous book that prosecutors seek to enter into evidence may have been tampered with.

BONUS ITEM

‘Tis the season.

Charles Schulz: hey can you record something jazzy for my cartoon nothing fancy



Vince Guaraldi on A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack: pic.twitter.com/QR42uQWlNb — jerrell jackson (@datbassjawn) November 19, 2021