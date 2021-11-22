Morning all.

Travellers holding skilled work or student visas will be permitted entry into Australia from December 1. Those fully vaccinated travellers, plus a slew of other visa holders, will be welcomed back nearly two years after the international border was slammed shut. The move marks a “major milestone” in Australia’s fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Ahead of that announcement, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet warned that increased migration was only a “sugar hit” solution in the short-term. He said while the boost from the return of skilled visa holders was essential, it was not the solution to long-term economic growth for the state. “Productivity is about increasing the value of the work we do, not the amount or the number of people doing it,” Perrottet said.

Government backbencher George Christensen has joined other party mavericks in opposing vaccine mandates. He said the government cannot rely on his vote until it moves to do something about state-level mandates. “To be clear, until federal action is taken against vaccine discrimination, I will be voting according to my conscience (or abstaining from votes) on bills and substantive motions rather than just voting with the government as MPs usually do,” he said.

One of the other rebels, Queensland senator Gerard Rennick, has been publishing cases of apparent ‘vaccine injuries’ to his Facebook page, which has led to massive growth. The Guardian reports that at least one of the stories Rennick posted is fabricated, which led the senator to take it down. “I try to verify this stuff, I thought it seemed OK,” he said about the post. “I’m a bit annoyed about it.” Right.

The Commonwealth Bank predicts house prices will peak in 2022, before falling in 2023. Key to its forecast is that the RBA will move on lifting the cash rate to at least 1.25% by the third quarter of 2023. Gareth Aird, head of economics at CBA, said that at some point the tailwind of lower mortgage rate on prices will seize up unless there are further cuts in interest rates.

New analysis by CoreLogic highlights the extent to which the property market has accelerated ahead of wages in the past 20 years. While wages increased 81.7% in the past 20 years, Australian home values have shot up by just over 193%. The analysis comes amid a wider conversation among regulators, banks and state and federal governments around how to address the growing lack of affordability of housing.

In a speech on Monday, Senator Jane Hume hit out at the RBA’s claim that crypto is a fad destined to fade away. She instead compared the asset class to the advent of the internet, the iPhone, and even Microsoft’s spreadsheet software Excel, urging sceptics not to dismiss it. Blockchain Australia CEO Steve Vallas said the speech should send a “very strong signal” to both the market and policymakers, who now know federal Treasury is taking the subject matter seriously.

FedEx workers who strike this week will be locked out without pay for two shifts. The delivery giant offered a pay increase of 9.25% over three years to its workers, which the union slapped down. TWU national secretary Michael Kaine said FedEx is playing “outrageous games” with pay and working conditions, importing “anti-worker” tactics from the US to Australia.

Gary Edstein, the chief executive of DHL Express Australia, told The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald he didn’t foresee the supply crunch easing until at least mid-2022. He said he didn’t expect supply chains to normalise — that is, return to pre-COVID levels — until 2023.

President Joe Biden tapped Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to serve another four-year term. Powell piloted the Fed as it unleashed unprecedented aid during the pandemic and supported the US recovery. Though Powell enjoys bipartisan support, some Democrats have opposed his nomination and pushed for a more climate-focused chair.

BONUS ITEM

You hear that, millennials?

Ridley Scott blames millenials for The Last Duel’s box office performance: “What it boils down to [are] the audiences who were brought up on cell phones. The millennian, [who] do not ever want to be taught anything unless you told it on the cell phone.”



(https://t.co/nceHEKK1yV) pic.twitter.com/6YFBWadKTP — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 22, 2021