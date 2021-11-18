Good morning everyone and TGIF.

Most of Victoria’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions lifted overnight. The changes see density limits abandoned across many venues, mask mandates weakened, and amendments to self-isolation protocols. Victoria is expected to hit its 90% vaccination target at some point over the weekend.

Bit of controversy pinging around about Scott Morrison’s response to protests in Victoria. The prime minister lightly condemned violent rhetoric directed at Premier Daniel Andrews, but in the same breath said it was time for states to “step back” from Australian lives, and that he understood the frustrations. West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has accused Morrison of dog-whistling to anti-vaccination “terrorists”, while Andrews said he won’t be “lectured” by Morrison on lockdowns.

Low-risk venues in NSW like shopping centres and cafes would abandon mandatory QR check-ins if coronavirus cases continue to decline, the SMH reports. Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello said he supported dropping the use of QR codes in lower risk settings in the “near future”, but suggested it would remain for venues like pubs and may be reimplemented depending on the course of the pandemic.

The National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) says only 1% of casual university staff have been offered permanent positions since a new law was passed. An amendment to the Fair Work Act in March mandated that casual staff who meet two criteria be offered full-time or permanent part-time positions. Dr Alison Barnes, national president of the NTEU, told Business Insider Australia that the exposure of the gap between strengthened Fair Work legislation and university practices reflected the Morrison government’s failures to address insecure work in the sector.

The RBA thinks that the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies will soon fade as central banks look to roll out digital currencies of their own. Tony Richards, the RBA’s outgoing head of payments policy, said there are “plausible scenarios” where a “range of factors” could see speculative demand for crypto assets unwind at speed. Unsurprisingly, local players in cryptocurrency and blockchain tech –— who are still seeing major trading volume growth and a surging rate of new user signups — disagree with the central bank.

Legacy businesses like Telstra are struggling to recruit tech talent, pointing to border closures and the growth of the local industry as the cause. Some Australian businesses, like Xero, have resorted to recruiting overseas to fill the gap. Some in the industry say preference has become a largely overlooked part of the discussion, as specialists flock to opportunities to work on the “future of the internet” in startups rather than boring legacy businesses.

TikTok has signed a multi-year licensing deal with Australian music rights organisation APRA AMCOS. The deal will see Australian artists remunerated when their music appears in user-generated content. It marks a significant win for local artists, who are increasingly turning to the app to build their careers.

AstraZeneca has unveiled a new monoclonal antibody injection which can be used for patients with compromised immune systems who cannot get a vaccine. The drug is derived from antibodies or B cells from people who have recovered from COVID-19. The company said the treatment could be effective for up to 12 months.

Apple stock jumped 3% to record highs on Thursday after a Bloomberg report said the company will release a car in 2025. Since at least 2014, Apple has been rumored to be working on a vehicle, codenamed Project Titan. According to Bloomberg, Apple’s car will be fully autonomous and electric when it’s released.

Amazon has major issues with customer data security, according to a new Wired report. Amazon’s former head of security said the company’s infrastructure was held together by “tape and bubblegum”. “It was shocking to me,” former Amazon security VP Gary Gagnon said.

BONUS ITEM

That group crypto effort to buy a copy of the US Constitution hit its target — and it looks like they’re going for it.

???? We are officially bidding in the Sotheby's auction!!!



We are now transferring funds from the multisig to provide proof of funds for our participation and are coordinating with @ftx_us to provide this proof.



WAGBTC!!!!! Let's GOOOOOOOOOO — ConstitutionDAO (????, ????) (@ConstitutionDAO) November 18, 2021