Good morning, all.

The Morrison government is resisting calls by business and others to boost migration intake, the AFR reports. There are fears such a move could slow wage growth. Morrison said last week that skilled migrants and international students would start returning by Christmas, but he is staying mum on the idea of bringing more people in ahead of the federal election next year.

While we’re on that: wage growth saw a 0.6% lift to 2.2% through the September quarter — still well short of the 3% growth or more the RBA is looking for in order to lift interest rates. The private sector drove much of the quarter’s growth, with an increase of 1.3% to 3.4%. Michelle Marquardt, head of prices statistics at the Australian Bureau of Statistics, said much of the growth seen through the quarter was brought about by wage and salary reviews conducted at the end of the financial year.

All large commercial buildings in NSW designed from next year will be required to operate at net-zero, announced Planning Minister Rob Stokes. Additionally, dark roofing will be discontinued for homes built across Sydney. “There are no practical reasons why we shouldn’t be ditching dark roofing on new homes permanently to ensure that future communities of Sydney’s west don’t experience the urban heat that many communities do now,” he said.

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner has outlined further details around the Online Safety Act. It follows months of increasingly aggressive rhetoric from the federal government aimed at the failure of social media companies to shield their users from harm. The eSafety Commissioner said she planned to use “all available powers” to keep its citizens safe online, at a speech delivered to the Australian Cyber Conference on Wednesday.

An Australian cannabis company and a Sydney penny stock broker have found themselves in the crosshairs of an ASIC investigation. The AFP came down on Sydney-based EverBlu on Wednesday, just two years after the firm attracted scrutiny for paying influencers to boost its stock. The raid prompted the stock of Australian cannabis company Creso Pharma to plummet, because both firms share leadership. It’s the latest in a series of high-profile crackdown efforts launched by ASIC aimed at curbing the proliferation of market manipulation and unlicensed financial advice.

The average Australian worker now provides more than six hours of unpaid labour each week, the Australia Institute says. That figure has grown over the pandemic, according to new data released on ‘Go Home on Time Day’. Working from home has exacerbated the problem in some cases, the think tank says, with workers feeling compelled to contribute while off the clock.

Australian universities rank highly in a new global ranking index, in spite of ‘hostile’ government treatment, researchers say. It ranked the University of Melbourne as the 28th best university in the world, followed by the University of Queensland and the Australian National University. The researchers behind the project noted a lack of government support during the pandemic risked hurting the sector long-term, but that they were optimistic this would shift moving forward.

Workplace messaging platform Slack says it is developing new ways to measure remote employee productivity. Existing measures revolve around arbitrary measures of tasks completed, or keystroke and webcam surveillance — which don’t exactly facilitate a good relationship between staff and management. “We’re going to look more at ‘impact,’” said, Ilan Frank, Slack’s vice president of enterprise product.

A big symbolic move from the world of crypto. Iconic Los Angeles sports arena the Staples Center, home of the LA Lakers and LA Kings, is being renamed Crypto.com Arena. The change is set to take effect on December 25, and cost more than US$700 million.

Starting next year, Apple will finally enable iPhone owners to repair their own devices. Beginning in early 2022, iPhone owners can buy replacement parts directly from the company. Screen, battery, and camera parts will be available first, with additional parts coming later next year.

BONUS ITEM

That plot by a bunch of crypto people to buy a copy of the US Constitution at auction is certainly making some progress.

Do we need to stop tweeting every million!?



WE HAVE NOW RAISED $25M



The slider on our website represents the new stretch goal. This goal will keep raising to make sure that we can definitely win the auction.



WAGBTC ???????????? pic.twitter.com/YgWUxCMJF0 — ConstitutionDAO (????, ????) (@ConstitutionDAO) November 17, 2021