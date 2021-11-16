Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Good morning, folks.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews fronted the media this morning after a raft of protests against his government’s proposed pandemic bill. The Andrews government is pushing for legislation which would allow the Premier to declare pandemic conditions for up to three months at a stretch, instead of relying on the chief health officer to make that determination. Protestors have rallied outside the Parliament of Victoria in recent days, with some brandishing violent imagery — including a makeshift prop gallows. “Disagreement” with the bill is “fine”, Andrews said, but “what we have seen in recent days and weeks is not fine. It is awful.”

Commonwealth Bank today revealed its financial results for the September quarter. Cash profits are up 20% to $2.2 billion, but the bank noted the net interest margin was “considerably lower” through the quarter. That was the likely result of rock-bottom interest rates and stiff competition in the mortgage sector.

Commonwealth Bank has also unveiled its latest customer outreach tool in Cheddar, a new app billed as a deal discovery marketplace that rewards “Gen Z and millennial Australians”. Young customers on the platform will be served “bite-sized”, curated content on the app in keeping with the anticipation the cohort has come to expect, the bank says. It’s all a part of the bank’s push to diversify its app offerings.

The Reserve Bank of Australia remains unbothered by the inflation pressures facing other advanced economies. Speaking to a meeting of the Australian Business Economists on Tuesday, RBA Governor Philip Lowe said the “latest data and forecasts do not warrant an increase in the cash rate in 2022.” The key message: it would take a bigger spike in either wage growth or inflation for the RBA to even consider lifting rates before 2024, as has become a familiar refrain for the central bank.

But the supply chain crunch may inflate prices for months to come, industry leaders say. Recent Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows underlying inflation rose from 1.6% to 2.1%, making it the first time in five years that core inflation has been above 2%. Paul Zahra, chief executive of the Australian Retailers Association, said that at some point, “these costs will be ultimately passed onto the consumer”.

The RBA is concerned about cryptocurrency “meme coins”, though. In the minutes of November’s monetary policy meeting, published Tuesday, the reserve warned that “investors in cryptocurrencies could experience large losses”. The warning comes as the RBA experiments with its own central bank digital currency system, a blockchain alternative to private cryptocurrencies.

Cheap inner-city rentals could be coming to an end, housing data suggests. Tenants fled the Melbourne and Sydney CBDs when lockdown restrictions and border closures first set in. But cheap prices, easing restrictions, and the promise of the border reopening have lured renters back into the CBD, according to CoreLogic. Get in quick, before prices rise higher.

Things aren’t so swell for renters in the regions, either. A lack of affordable housing, combined with a migration of knowledge workers from capital cities, means that “many parts of New South Wales have effectively zero rental vacancies,” said Michele Adair, Housing Trust CEO. The problem is flowing into reports of higher homelessness levels. “It’s really that dire,” she added.

Katherine in the Northern Territory has extended its COVID-19 lockdown until Monday after the town recorded nine further cases in the local community. The cases are all linked to the family of Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy, who has urged unvaccinated Territorians to ignore vaccine misinformation. “NT mob, don’t be afraid and don’t be shame,” she tweeted Tuesday. “Get tested and get vaccinated.”

All of the new nine positive cases announced today are my direct family. COVID is here and this is serious. It is moving quickly. NT mob, don't be afraid and don't be shame. Get tested and get vaccinated. Stay strong Katherine and Robinson River. #covid — Malarndirri McCarthy (@Malarndirri19) November 16, 2021

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has signed a deal allowing other manufacturers to produce its experimental anti-COVID-19 pill. Pfizer claims early trials have shown the pill cut the risk of hospitalisation and death by 90% among those with mild to moderate infections. The move will allow manufacturers in more than 90 countries to produce the pill.

